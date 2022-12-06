BBC Breakfast today saw Nina Warhurst leave her co-star Sally Nugent worried after undertaking a dangerous act during the show.

Nina literally put her neck on the line during a segment about pantomimes on this morning’s show (December 6).

Nina undertook a pretty frightening act on BBC Breakfast today (Credit: BBC)

Nina’s dangerous act on BBC Breakfast today

Today’s edition of BBC Breakfast saw Nina undertake a daring and (not-so) dangerous act.

During the show, Nina reported from a Cinderella pantomime in Blackburn.

During the segment, Nina met the cast and got to try out one of the show’s more frightening props – a guillotine.

“Buttons has promised to show me a trick that is perfectly safe,” Nina told viewers as Buttons wheeled out a cloaked object.

He removed the cloak, revealing some wooden stocks.

“Well, it wouldn’t be panto without a little bit of magic now would it?” the actor playing Buttons said.

“We’re going to put you in the guillotine,” he said as Nina got on her knees and put her head on the block.

Buttons then put the stocks on top, sealing Nina in.

Nina’s death-defying act was caught on camera (Credit: BBC)

Nina takes part in some panto magic

As Button’s locked Nina into the stocks, he said: “Now, don’t try this at home. I bet you’re wishing you were on the sofa right now.”

He then bought out a big, fake blade and stuck it into the top of the wooden stocks.

Then, on the count of three, he bought the blade down – but Nina’s head didn’t fall off!

“Goodness me,” she whimpered. “That’s never a good sound,” Buttons quipped.

“I’m still alive,” Nina announced as she was removed from the stocks.

“You’re okay! You’ll be right okay for the next link then,” Buttons said.

“I’m shaking slightly,” Nina said.

Jon and Sally were loving the segment (Credit: BBC)

Sally Nugent worried for her co-star on BBC Breakfast today

The camera then cut back to the studio, where Sally Nugent and Jon Kay were watching.

“Are you okay there, Nina? You had me worried there for a minute!” Sally asked.

“I didn’t know quite what was gonna happen so I did have the shakes slightly but yeah, I’m definitely still alive,” Nina replied.

“We’ve had a whip round and we were wondering in Button could have another go!” Jon then cheekily quipped.

“You’re cruel!” Nina laughed. “Oh no, we’re not!” Jon fired back. “Oh dear,” an exasperated Sally sighed.

“We’ve only got insurance for the one time,” Jon then joked as the segment came to an end.

“I don’t even think we’ve got that,” Sally said.

Viewers were loving the segment, with many praising Nina for her bravery.

“Nice one Nina, the perfect magician’s assistant,” one viewer tweeted.

“Never too early in the morning for some panto magic,” another wrote.

BBC Breakfast airs daily from 6am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

