BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty is famed for her sharp tongue and quick wit – but on today’s show (December 1) she took things to an entirely new level.

Following a report about two beavers, Naga made a rude innuendo about beavers getting some “action”.

It appeared to leave her BBC Breakfast co-host Charlie Stayt in disbelief – as well as prompting shock from viewers on social media.

Naga Munchetty smirked as she made the smutty joke live on BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty makes very rude joke

During a segment on two beavers named Winnie and Eeyore, who were building a dam on the River Glaven, wildlife experts spoke of their desire for the beavers to breed.

Discussing what they’d just watched, Naga was all praise of the animals, saying: “I’ve always liked beavers, always found them fascinating.”

She then admired their work ethic, comparing then to humans.

Adding: “Winnie and Eeyore are just such hard workers.

“To be able to build a 50 metre dam, can you imagine the equivalent human being doing something like that? It’s ridiculous, they’d never work as hard.”

Naga Munchetty left her co-host Charlie Stayt a little baffled by her joke (Credit: BBC)

A tense atmosphere

Without a shred of irony and appearing a little strained, Charlie said: “In some ways, Winnie and Eeyore, given their characters, I mean they weren’t hard workers, were they?”

Naga seemed a little stunned, laughed awkwardly and titled her head back before clocking that Charlie was talking about “the other Eeyore” from Winnie the Pooh, who the beavers are named after.

Charlie attempted to elaborate: “Yeah the real Eeyore, they didn’t get much done, but there you go.”

From there it turned cheeky, with a glint in her eye, Naga said: “He did, he thought a lot…but beavers just do.”

Clearly sensing things were about to take a bit of a turn, Charlie attempted to move on, offering viewers a time update.

But Naga wasn’t leaving it there.

She looked at the camera and smirked with a cheeky look in her eye and she naughtily continued: “It’s all about the action with the beaver.”

Viewers were in on Naga Munchetty’s smutty joke

Things didn’t go unnoticed by viewers at home, who enjoyed the rude joke.

One viewer said: “Its all about the action with the beaver…. apparently according to #nagamunchetty #bbcbreakfast Funny, she so knew what she was doing and does well to hide the laugh.”

“Thank you for the brilliant beaver story this morning. ‘It’s all about the action with a beaver.’ Classic. Well done for keeping straight face and keeping us entertained,” said another.

Others dubbed it “TV gold” and questioned how she kept a straight face.

Naga Munchetty walks out of BBC Breakfast broadcast

Naga isn’t never far from controversy.

Last Friday she was forced to quit BBC Breakfast 20 minutes into a live broadcast, leaving her co-anchor Charlie to present the remainder of the show on his own, unprepared.

It appeared that Naga was ill with a sore throat and she was struggling to speak.

Although when it comes to making rude jokes she’s anything but speechless.

