BBC Breakfast today (Monday, January 23) saw Sally Nugent scold her co-star, Jon Kay, live on air.

Her telling off of the 53-year-old came after he made an “inappropriate” comment during this morning’s show.

Sally Nugent scolds Jon Kay on BBC Breakfast today

Today’s edition of BBC Breakfast saw Sally Nugent and Jon Kay return to host the hit BBC morning show.

During the show, Jon made a joke which went down like a lead balloon on the red sofa.

“We’ll hear about the adventures of a mischievous duck named Ham, who’s become a celebrity in his home town of Chorley,” he said.

Unable to resist himself, he then said: “And, er, talking of bills…”

“Oh God, Jon! Oh Jon!” an exasperated Sally said.

The duo were then joined by Nina Warhurst ahead of her report on the cost of living crisis.

“Sorry,” Jon said. “I tried. It just came to me that same thing… Nina’s here!”

Sally pleads for help on BBC Breakfast today

The 51-year-old then turned to Nina for help.

“Help us, Nina! Just help us!” she pleaded.

“It’s not appropriate, Jon!” Nina snapped. Sally then agreed, saying: “It’s not!”

It’s not appropriate, Jon!

“It’s Monday morning!” Jon protested as he tried to defend himself.

“It’s allowed,” Nina then relented. “I am looking forward to seeing Ham. Is his nickname Hamdini because he keeps escaping?”

“We’ll find out later,” Jon teased.

Naga involved in embarrassing on-air blunder

In other, Breakfast-related news, Naga Munchetty was involved in an embarrassing on-air blunder last week.

During a report on the outgoing Prime Minister of New Zealand, Naga seemingly didn’t realise that her mic was still on.

As a VT of the PM began, Naga could be heard saying: “I think it’s getting even colder in here…”

Another, more distant voice, presumably one of the crew, was then heard saying: “I’ll turn it up”.

Viewers seemed to find this hilarious.

“Brilliant! @TVNaga01 heard to say off camera I think it’s getting colder in ‘ere…Turn up the heat @BBCBreakfast!” one viewer tweeted.

“@TVNaga01 chilly in the studio perchance? get a brew in!” another then wrote.

