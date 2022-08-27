On BBC Breakfast today, Naga Munchetty split viewer opinion after a “rude” clash with an MP.

The news anchor was interviewing SNP leader Ian Blackford about the cost of living crisis when things got heated.

Mr Blackford had been talking about his fears for the population this winter when Naga interrupted him.

Naga Munchetty split viewer opinion on BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast today

As he explained his predictions due to rising energy costs, she cut him short.

“We have limited time, Ian Blackford. We have limited time Ian Blackford,” Naga interrupted.

She continued: “So in terms of that, we have been aware of how worrying this is and I’m trying to get some practical answers and practical solutions that are being offered.

“Nicola Sturgeon said her Government will provide practical steps to help households and businesses through the crisis. What are they?”

Ian Blackford MP was interrupted by Naga several times (Credit: BBC)

Mr Blackford replied: “Well, we have done that already, particularly with the child payments that we’ve made, starting off at £10. That’s increased twice since then. We’re putting cash on the table to help the most vulnerable.”

But Naga was unimpressed with his response.

Naga hits back

“The Scottish government can’t do anything new at this moment in time so those practical steps are retrospective,” she told him.

“They’re ones that have already been announced. That’s what you said, yeah?”

Looking rattled, the Scottish MP shot back: “This is a Westminster-generated problem.

Naga was grilling Mr Blackford on what the Scottish Government plan to do about the crisis (Credit: BBC)

“Let’s not turn this around and say in some mythical way that it’s the Scottish government that has a responsibility for that because quite frankly that’s just flagrant nonsense.”

Interrupting again, Naga told him: “Well no actually, to be fair, to be fair, I quoted Nicola Sturgeon saying that she will offer practical steps.

“And that’s the question I asked you. What steps will be offered? I haven’t said that the Scottish Government has an overall responsibility. I’m quoting the First Minister.”

Quite frankly that’s just flagrant nonsense

Mr Blackford responded by talking about other schemes the Scottish Government have put in place to help with higher wage demands.

But he warned: “Our budget is fixed. What we are talking about is a cost of living crisis, largely to down to energy prices.

“It is the responsibility of the Westminster Government to recognise now that it needs to step in and stop this increase in the energy cap being forced upon consumers.

“To stop people perhaps even facing an early death from not being able to turn the heating on.”

What have viewers said about Naga Munchetty’s latest clash?

BBC Breakfast viewers were gripped by the exchange – but their opinion was mixed.

One tweeted: “Naga Munchetty at it again @BBCBreakfast – speaking over her interviewer, Ian Blackford, SNP Leader, and asking fresh questions before he’s able to answer the previous ones.”

BBC Breakfast viewers were divided by the heated scenes (Credit: BBC)

Another wrote: “Naga, your constant interruption of Blackford is ridiculous. It is a reserved matter, anything Scotgov do is a small mitigation. Your badgering is nonsense.”

A third simply said: “Naga on BBC Breakfast is just so rude.”

However, backing Naga, one chimed in: “Blackford getting owned by Naga.”

Do you watch BBC Breakfast in the mornings? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.