Naga Munchetty reveals ‘awful’ and ‘nerve-wracking’ experience to BBC Breakfast co-star

Naga Munchetty shared her view on an “awful” and “nerve-wracking” experience on BBC Breakfast today (Thursday August 25).

The moment came following a live report from education correspondent Elaine Dunkley in Wigan.

Elaine passed the presenting baton back to show anchors Naga and Charlie Stayt after her piece from a school.

She had been talking to pupils and teachers about their expectations ahead of receiving GCSE results.

But as Charlie thanked Elaine and indicated he was looking forward to hearing how students had done, Naga didn’t seem quite as enthused.

Instead, Naga reflected on how she felt as she awaited her own exam results.

Charlie had wrapped up Elaine’s segment by saying: “We’ll be catching up with those students later to see how they got on. Very exciting day!”

You say it’s exciting, I found it nerve-wracking. Awful.

But Naga disputed whether the anticipation was as thrilling for those expecting their grades – and gave a quick grimace, too.

“You say it’s exciting, I found it nerve-wracking. Awful,” Naga said to Charlie.

Naga swiftly turned her attention to sports correspondent Chetan Pathak, who appeared on the other end of the sofa.

She smoothly linked over to him: “Morning, Chetan. How was it for you?”

Then Naga related how she still has a physical memory of the tension she felt herself.

“I still get… you know that flutter in your stomach?” she said to Chetan.

“That awful feeling of anticipation, anxiety.”

Chetan admitted he recognised the feeling Naga described – and still suffers from bad dreams linked to it.

He told her and Charlie: “I still get recurring nightmares that I haven’t handed in my A-Level coursework. This is years later.”

Asked jokingly whether he’s actually done his coursework, Chetan responded: “I think I have!

“I still get that sense of relief, when you wake up and think: ‘Thank goodness it was only a dream and I did hand it in.'”

Chetan added: “I don’t think [that sense of dread] ever quite leaves you.”

