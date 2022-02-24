BBC Breakfast under fire for ‘pathetic interruption’ during interview

BBC Breakfast came under fire from viewers today after a heartbreaking interview was interrupted.

News this morning (February 24) has been centred on the conflict currently erupting in Ukraine.

Russia has launched an attack on parts of the country, and world leaders have condemned President Putin’s actions.

As part of the coverage, BBC Breakfast invited a woman trapped in the country to share her account of what’s going on.

However, the interview didn’t quite go to plan.

Naga Munchetty came under fire on BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC)

Read more: BBC Breakfast under fire for sending reporter out in storm

As the clearly emotional woman shared her experience, Naga Munchetty interrupted her to relay the time to viewers at home.

“We see many people on oil stations and when I talk to my neighbours, some of them are shocked and in tears,” said the woman. “We were hiding our children in cellars.”

Give me one moment, I just need to do something technical.

Naga then paused the conversation and began to speak over her.

“Give me one moment, I just need to do something technical. You are watching BBC Breakfast on BBC One, the time now is 8:59,” said the presenter.

BBC Breakfast viewers slam Naga Munchetty

Viewers rushed to social media to hit back at the presenter for butting in during the discussion.

Read more: BBC Breakfast viewers ‘cringe’ over Charlie Stayt’s interview with MP

If Naga had interrupted my heartfelt account just to let everyone know the time, I’d have hung up. #BBCBreakfast — Arthur 🇪🇺 🏳️‍🌈 🇹🇭 #FBPE (@SheldonB14) February 24, 2022

Seriously BBC – interrupting that poor lady hiding in a cellar to tell us the time!!! #newlow #BBCBreakfast — Kitten (@kitten_katten) February 24, 2022

“If Naga had interrupted my heartfelt account just to let everyone know the time, I’d have hung up,” said one annoyed viewer.

BBC Breakfast were interviewing a resident of Ukraine (Credit: BBC)

A second said: “Did they really need to interrupt that woman speaking to tell us the time? It’s on the screen! #BBCBreakfast”.

“To be fair, it’s the #bbcbreakfast production team who are to blame for the pathetic interruption for a time check,” said a third viewer.

A fourth added: “I’m not blaming her personally, but whoever is in charge there either isn’t listening to their own programme or has all the compassion of an irked mosquito.”

What did you think of this moment on BBC Breakfast today? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.