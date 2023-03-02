BBC Breakfast star Charlie Stayt warns Sir Lenny Henry during interview: ‘You really shouldn’t say that’

On BBC Breakfast today presenter Charlie Stayt told Sir Lenny Henry during an interview: “You really shouldn’t say that.”

The moment came during Wednesday’s (March 2) show as comedy star Sir Lenny spoke about World Book Day.

The Dudley-born performing legend, 64, was in the studio to discuss a book he has written to mark the occasion, as well as his own experiences of reading as a child.

Star’s book is among the World Book Day 2023 selection (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Sir Lenny Henry appears on BBC Breakfast today

Sir Lenny noted how the World Book Day initiative gives children a £1 or €1.50 voucher for a range of books written for the event. Alternatively, the voucher can be put towards the cost of a full-price book.

And Sir Lenny’s book, The Boy With Wings: Attack Of The Rampaging Robot, is among the World Book Day selection of £1/€1.50 books.

He also reflected on how he had enjoyed reading The Chronicles of Narnia and Lord of the Rings series as a child. And Harry Potter had featured when Sir Lenny read with his daughter when she was younger.

Sir Lenny also shared how his imagination was fuelled by his local library.

He tickled the BBC Breakfast hosts today with his remarks (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘I could immerse myself in all these imaginary worlds’

Sir Lenny explained: “When I was nine or 10, my auntie took me to Dudley library and made me [join the library]. She said ‘Go in there and disappear’, so I did.

“And the librarians were brilliant. They showed me all these books and it meant I could immerse myself in all these imaginary worlds. Learn about creativity.

“Because when you read a book, you can cast it, you can design the sets, you can imagine what hair people have got. You can do everything in your imagination and that is why it is important.”

Sir Lenny Henry gives libraries two thumbs up (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘The library is such a great place’

The stand up favourite also made mention of how reading is the ‘biggest indicator of a child’s future’.

“It is sort of a human right,” he added.

Sir Lenny carried on: “I have a mate called Steven Power. He collected comics and the tatty ones he would give to me so I read Spiderman, Batman, Fantastic Four, all of those things.”

Mischievously, he added enthusiastically: “Then I joined the library. The library is such a great place, guys you have got to get into it!

“You go there, they give you six books, you take them home and you never have to bring them back!”

They give you six books, you take them home and you never have to bring them back!

A chuckling Charlie responded: “You really shouldn’t say that, you know you shouldn’t say that.”

But Sir Lenny gave two thumbs to the camera as he urged: “BBC you must tell the children this! Go to the library now and get free books!”

