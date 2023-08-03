The BBC has issued an apology to angry viewers over Sally Nugent after a remark live on BBC Breakfast.

Presenter Sally, 51, is a regular on the hit morning show – having made her debut back in 2021. But it appears her latest stint didn’t go down too well with some viewers after she made a major slip-up live on telly.

And now, the BBC has stepped in to issue a statement about the blunder.

The BBC have apologised for Sally’s comment (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast star Sally in hot water over comment

During an episode in May, Sally was joined by co-host Jon Kay. The pair discussed the Dambusters Raid – a heroic operation that helped boost Britain during World War II.

However viewers were left stunned when she branded the British World War Two operation as “infamous”. She said: “Eighty years after 19 Lancaster bombers took part in the infamous Dambusters Raid, tonight a special anniversary flypast will take place over Lincolnshire.”

After the disastrous slip of the tongue, it didn’t take long for angry viewers to send in the complaints and rage on Twitter.

“I don’t watch @BBCNews & learned of your disgraceful comment elsewhere. What were you thinking by describing #dambusters80 as an infamous raid? Shame on you & @bbc for doing that,” fumed one person.

Another added: “Did I just hear right? ‘Infamous’ Dambuster Raids?”

Sally has found herself in hot water (Credit: BBC)

BBC issues statement over Sally’s comment on Breakfast show

The uproar seemed to get the Beeb’s attention as the broadcaster issued a statement on the BBC Complaints website.

It reads: “When highlighting what was coming up on the programme, we did inadvertently refer to the Dambusters Raid as ‘infamous’. Later, when the main item aired, we referred to the ‘famous’ raid.

“In live programmes, such as Breakfast, errors do occasionally slip through, and we’re sorry for this mistake, and any offence caused.”

What else did BBC say?

Sally’s blunder was also assessed by the BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit (ECU). A spokesperson said: “The ECU assessed the complaint against the standards for due accuracy and impartiality set out in the BBC editorial guidelines.

“The ECU agreed the original broadcast was not duly accurate. Though the raid is not without its critics, the use of the word ‘infamous’, with its strongly negative connotations, was not appropriate.

“But the ECU found no evidence the phrase was deliberately chosen for its adverse implications, rather than being used inadvertently, or that it reflected the presenter’s personal view.

“There was therefore no breach of the guidelines on impartiality.” The ECU also noted that the BBC’s apology was “sufficient to resolve the issue without the need for further action by BBC management”.

