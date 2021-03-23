News show BBC Breakfast had Dr Nighat Arif on earlier this week to discuss life post-lockdown, but her appearance attracted a torrent of vile abuse on social media.

During Monday (March 22) morning’s episode, Dr Nighat warned that Brits could still be wearing masks even after lockdown is over.

While on the programme, the GP also reassured viewers that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe.

BBC Breakfast news: What did Dr Nighat say on Twitter?

Taking to Twitter after doing the show, an “absolutely shocked” Dr Nighat revealed people had sent her “racist” and “Islamophobic” messages – all because of what she said about masks.

She tweeted: “Absolutely shocked at the racist, Islamophobic trolling on my twitter feed after I said on @BBCBreakfast that even with the #COVID19Vaccine for the foreseeable future. Face coverings, physical distancing, PPE, rapid testing are all still required.”

Dr Nighat also said she had blocked “a lot of trolls” as a result.

Dan Walker praises ‘absolute star’

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker shared her message for his own followers and offered his support, calling the GP an “absolute star”.

“So sorry to hear this,” Dan wrote. “Nighat has been an absolute star on #BBCbreakfast with her witty, intelligent, heartfelt and expert assessment of what she sees in her surgery every day.”

Dan also called on Twitter to “take action”.

He continued: “Let’s hope that @Twitter is able to take action against some of these trolls.”

Other TV stars also shared supportive messages for Dr Nighat.

Presenter Carol Vorderman said: “I am so sorry to read this, you’ve been a ray of sunshine and intelligence through all of this.”

Similarly, ITV’s Chris Ship tweeted back: “Sorry to hear that. Twitter can be a poisonous place. Please continue to do what you do. Thanks to @BBCFrediani for highlighting.”

Sorry to hear that. Twitter can be a poisonous place. Please continue to do what you do.

