BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty made a savage dig at Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt today (February 4).

The presenter continued her long-running witty banter with celebrity chef Matt.

The pair regularly trade light-hearted insults when Naga introduces the Saturday Kitchen host.

And today she couldn’t resist but take another shot.

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty delivered a brutal put-down today (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty delivers brutal put-down

Sitting alongside Charlie Stayt on the famous red sofa, Naga introduced a live link up with the Saturday morning cookery show.

Matt started talking about wine buff Olly Smith’s dinosaur jumper, asking him if he thought it was “dress down Saturday”.

I don’t know how with that shirt you can accuse Olly of dressing down!

Naga was quick to back Olly up – because it gave her an opening with Matt.

“I don’t know how with that shirt you can accuse Olly of dressing down!” she said cackling.

A laughing Matt replied: “Eh, listen there’s a story behind this.

“I’ve just been able to get into it after about five years, so I’m going to wear it!”

BBC Breakfast host Naga then deadpanned: “Okay. But Olly, you look great!”

Both studios burst into laughter at the hysterical exchange.

Naga distracts with her choice of outfit

Meanwhile yesterday Naga left viewers distracted by her outfit.

The 47-year-old presenter was rocking a navy double-breasted suit on the show.

And it’s safe to say that viewers were big fans of what they were seeing.

Many a viewer took to Twitter to gush over Naga’s outfit.

“Loving @TVNaga01’s double-breasted get-up,” one viewer tweeted.

Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt is used to bantering with Naga Munchetty (Credit: BBC)

“Naga is my style guru. Always looks amazing,” another said.

“She has a fantastic wardrobe,” a third gushed.

“Snappy dresser our Naga,” another viewer wrote.

Read more: BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty hit by embarrassing blunder

Looks like Matt needs to look to Naga for some style tips!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!