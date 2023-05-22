BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty has revealed that she’s in “constant, nagging” pain due to a “debilitating” health condition.

Naga bravely opened up about her condition during her radio show today (Monday, May 22).

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty discusses health condition

Today saw Naga open up about a “debilitating health condition” that she is suffering from. Naga made the confession during her BBC Radio 5 Live show earlier today.

During the broadcast, Naga revealed that she has a womb condition called adenomyosis. This condition occurs when the tissue that usually lines the uterus grows into the muscular wall of the uterus. Symptoms include severe period pain, heavy periods that last a long time, and bloating. Sometimes, the only way to alleviate symptoms is to have the womb removed. Naga is resisting this route at the moment.

Naga suffered a flare-up this weekend that was so bad, her husband had to rush her to the hospital, she revealed.

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty is in ‘constant, nagging pain’

Speaking on the radio, Naga said: “Right now as I sit here talking to you: I am in pain. Constant, nagging pain.

“In my uterus. Around my pelvis. Sometimes it runs down my thighs. And I’ll have some level of pain for the entire show and for the rest of the day until I go to sleep,” the BBC Breakfast star then continued.

She then went on to say: “Every so often, the pain changes. It becomes a stabbing pain that takes my breath away. And I can do nothing but sit with it for a minute, or curl up to cope.”

Naga on adenomyosis

Naga then continued, saying: “Im in pain because I have something called adenomyosis. You probably haven’t heard of it. I hadn’t either until I was told eight months ago that I have it.

“After decades of painful, heavy periods – periods that made me pass out, sweat, cry, moan, groan, curled up in a tight ball, having to sleep on a towel,” she then said.

“A lifetime of being told ‘you’re just unlucky, it’s one of those things’,” the BBC star then said. “A lifetime of changing my behaviour, adapting my plans, changing my life to cope with the pain. And I am just one of many, many more women.”

Listeners praised Naga for opening up. “Thank you for talking about your experiences, it shines a light on the condition,” one said.

“What amazing strength,” another said. “Proud of you for highlighting this issue,” a third wrote.

