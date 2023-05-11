BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty shocks Charlie Stayt with gruesome confession as he issues warning

BBC Breakfast hosts Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt had to put out an “alert” before going through newspaper stories on today’s (May 11) show.

The pair sat on the iconic BBC Breakfast sofa, relaying some of the morning headlines and newspaper stories. Naga started the newspaper segment by asking Charlie: “Got something interesting on the insides?”

Little did she know that remark would link to the story Charlie had found.

Morning headlines

Charlie’s first story came from the Daily Mail and posed to be something his co-host could relate too.

“I should maybe put out a little alert around this one,” he warned. “You know how some people if you have an operation and maybe have something removed, some people really want to see the thing that has been removed.”

However, he added that “there would be a split,” as not everyone would want to keep hold of the item. With the warning out of the way, Charlie read a story about Jennifer Sutton, who 16 years ago had a heart transplant.

Gruesome story

Jennifer, 38, underwent the procedure when she was 22 and now, 16 years later, has been reunited with her old heart. London’s Royal College of Surgeons has her heart on display now.

He showed the article to Naga and the viewers, adding: “There she is, looking at her own heart which was removed from her body. She said it was quite a surreal experience. ‘It’s extremely surreal to see it. I definitely have a fondness for it, although it caused so much trouble inside me.'”

Without skipping a beat, Naga chimed in: “I’d want that.”

I’d keep that on my mantlepiece, though that’s not surprising

Jennifer referred to the displayed organ as an “old friend”. She said it was a tribute to the “amazing surgeon” and donor who helped her get a new lease on life.

