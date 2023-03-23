BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty distracts viewers with appearance after unexplained break from show

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty made a much-anticipated return to the famous red sofa on Thursday (March 23).

But the 48-year-old journalist, who has been a regular on the show since 2014, soon had viewers at home all saying the same thing.

Naga on BBC Breakfast

For nearly 10 years, Naga has fronted BBC Breakfast live – updating viewers with the latest breaking news.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star usually hosts the show from Thursday to Saturday, alongside Charlie.

However, Naga has been missing a few times from TV screens for the few weeks – with no explanation as to why she vanished from the show.

But for Thursday’s episode, Naga was back and there to welcome viewers to give them a rundown of the current news.

As expected, BBC Breakfast fans were happy to see her back on the telly – but were all left distracted by the same thing.

For her return to the show, Naga looked sensational in her signature red glasses and a baby pink top.

And it didn’t take long for viewers to gush over the presenter.

Taking to Twitter, one smitten viewer penned: “Morning @TVNaga01. Loving the pink top this morning.”

Another added: “I love the outfit this morning Naga pink suits you very pretty.”

“Clothing update please @TVNaga01 I am under instruction to get a blouse like yours this morning – where do I start to look,” mused a third viewer.

BBC stand-in presenters

When she’s not appearing on BBC Breakfast, Naga also hosts her own Radio 5 Live phone-in show from Monday to Wednesday.

In the show, she chats to viewers about the latest issues facing the country.

The BBC Breakfast show itself often has several relief presenters who are more than happy to step in and front the programme.

This is usually when the main presenters are not available to do.

