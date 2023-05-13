Sally Nugent on BBC Breakfast with her posing on a red carpet
BBC Breakfast host Sally Nugent ‘splits’ from husband of 13 years

BBC Breakfast host Sally Nugent has reportedly been left “devastated” after splitting from her husband of 13 years.

The 51-year-old has been a regular on the hit BBC show for years. However, despite being a firm favourite with viewers, the presenter has always kept details of her personal life very private.

But now, it has been reported that Sally and her husband of 13 years, Gavin Hawthorn, 52, have called it quits – with the businessman apparently leaving their £1.4 million home.

Sally Nugent ‘splits’ from husband

A source told MailOnline that the couple, who have a teenage soon, decided to end things after realising they are “moving in different directions.”

“It’s very sad but they are no longer together. I think they tried to tough it out for quite a while as they didn’t want to split up if they could possibly help it for the sake of their son but they clearly couldn’t make a go of it.

“They’ve both been very guarded about the reasons behind their growing apart but it’s been plain for a while that they had been and now it’s obvious that they haven’t been able to resolve that despite clearly trying for some time.”

Sally Nugent’s husband ‘moves out of home’

What’s more, reports also suggest their careers could have played a part in the breakdown of their relationship.

It’s safe to say Sally has found her career go from strength to strength. She left her sports journalist job to sit on the famous red sofa as a permanent presenter for BBC Breakfast. Whereas, her husband moved on from a senior marketing role at Pets at Home to investing in a local franchise for The Massage Company.

The insider added to the publication: “The contrast between their two media careers couldn’t have been more stark.”

Gavin is also said to have moved out of the snazzy £1.4million Cheshire home he shares with Sally. According to reports, the couple bought the property for £745,000 back in 2012. But it was seen to be on sale again in November 2022. However it does not seem to be on the market currently.

Entertainment Daily has contacted representatives for Sally Nugent for comment on this story.

Read more: BBC Breakfast presenters Sally Nugent and Nina Wadhurst fight back tears over death of 'brilliant' colleague

