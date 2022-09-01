Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast today, Bill Turnbull
TV

Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt fight back tears as they reveal the last week of Bill Turnbull’s life was ‘very special’

Bill worked on BBC Breakfast for 15 years

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

BBC Breakfast today saw Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt fight back tears as they spoke about their former co-star Bill Turnbull.

Bill passed away yesterday aged 66 following a five-year battle with prostate cancer.

Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast today
Charlie and Naga fought back tears (Credit: BBC)

Naga and Charlie pay tribute to Bill on BBC Breakfast today

During today’s show, Charlie and Naga announced the sad news that Bill had passed away.

“Welcome back. We have some sad news to bring you now,” Charlie said.

“Our former colleague, former Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull has died,” he continued.

“He had been diagnosed with cancer in 2017.”

Naga then read a statement from Bill’s wife, Sesi [Sarah].

It read: “Our lovely Billy died yesterday evening almost five years after being diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer.”

Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast today
Charlie and Naga spoke about Bill today (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast today

Naga then continued to read out Sarah’s statement.

“The last week of his life was very special – as the whole family was with him and we shared some wonderful moments,” it read.

Naga continued, saying: “She goes on to say even though he was often in pain, Bill was dignified and brave throughout and he was his usual determined self right until the very end. Billy made us laugh every day and we are immensely proud of him.”

“Of course all of us here, sending love and support to Bill’s family, Sesi his wife, and I think today after we get over the shock of this we will start remembering the really fun things Bill did, like when I presented with him his energy was amazing,” she added.

She then went on to say that Bill threw “everything” at BBC Breakfast every day.

Bill Turnbull on GMB
Bill died yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Naga continued, saying that Bill was a “brilliant” journalist.

“He loved this programme and he loved serving you, the audience,” she continued.

Fighting back tears, she said: “So I’m sure you will miss him, but we certainly will too.”

Charlie then had a few choice words to say about Bill too.

“He was a wise head, he didn’t take himself too seriously when he sat here which is a great combination,” he said.

Read more: Bill Turnbull’s heartbreaking confession about dying before his sad death

BBC Breakfast airs daily from 6am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

