Bill Turnbull’s heartbreaking confession about dying before his sad death

Bill Turnbull once made a heartbreaking confession about dying before his sad death, which was confirmed today (September 1).

On Thursday, the sad news was confirmed that Bill has died at the age of 66 following his battle with prostate cancer.

Before his death, the former BBC Breakfast presenter admitted he was “very, very” calm about the inevitability of death.

Speaking to the Mirror in 2020, Bill said: “I’ve developed quite a healthy relationship with death. I feel very, very calm about it because I’ve given it a lot of thought.”

He added at the time that he had accepted that the grim reaper was “waiting”.

Bill continued: “He’s waiting, and that’s fine.”

Bill was diagnosed with incurable prostate cancer in 2017.

He had been through various rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

On Thursday (September 1), Bill’s family released a heartbreaking statement to confirm his sad death.

It read: “Following a challenging and committed fight against prostate cancer, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Suffolk surrounded by his family on Wednesday, 31st August.”

They added: “Bill was a wonderful husband and father to his three children; his family and friends will miss how he always made them laugh, and the generosity and love he shared with those around him.”

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in on social media for Bill.

His former BBC Breakfast co-host Susanna Reid expressed her heartbreak, writing on Twitter: “Bill was the kindest, funniest, most generous man in the business.

“I feel lucky to have worked with him and he taught me everything.

“But above all, he was devoted to his family and I am heartbroken for them. RIP Bill. We will miss you so much.”

Meanwhile, Dan Walker said: “Bill Turnbull was so kind and generous when I took over from him on BBC Breakfast.

“He was full of brilliant advice and it was clear just how loved he was by his colleagues and the audience. It was an honour to sit on his sofa. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

