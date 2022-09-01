Bill Turnbull’s final TV appearance alongside Susanna Reid

Former BBC Breakfast star Bill Turnbull has tragically passed away following a long cancer battle.

Bill was a regular on TV for decades until he took a step back following his diagnosis in 2017.

Despite his terminal diagnosis, Bill remained positive and still made regular appearances on his ClassicFM radio show.

Last year, Bill joined his former BBC co-star Susanna Reid to present Good Morning Britain.

Bill Turnbull’s final TV appearance

The pair appeared together between May 24 and May 26, 2021, in what would end up being Bill’s final TV stint.

Sharing a snap on social media at the time, he said: “Big thanks to @susannareid100, everyone @gmb, and all those watching who sent such lovely messages this week. A huge pleasure to be back on the telly. Thank you for having me.”

Susanna and Bill co-presented BBC Breakfast from 2003 up until Susanna left in 2014. Bill then left the breakfast show in 2016 after 15 years at the helm.

Meanwhile, Bill also took time off from his Classic FM radio show during his cancer battle.

However, last month (August), Bill announced on Twitter that he would be making a surprise return.

During his time at ClassicFM, Bill also presented Pet Classics, the world’s first radio show for pets. The series featured soothing music and practical advice on the busiest nights of the year for fireworks.

Bill Turnbull death

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Bill’s family announced news of his passing on Thursday.

“Following a challenging and committed fight against prostate cancer, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Suffolk surrounded by his family on Wednesday, 31 August,” said the staement.

“Bill was diagnosed in 2017 and has had outstanding medical care from the Royal Marsden and Ipswich Hospitals, St Elizabeth Hospice and his GP. He was resolutely positive and was hugely buoyed by the support he received from friends, colleagues, and messages from people wishing him luck.

“It was a great comfort to Bill that so many more men are now testing earlier for this disease.

“Bill will be remembered by many as a remarkable broadcaster who brought warmth and humour into people’s homes on BBC Breakfast and Classic FM. He was also a devoted Wycombe Wanderers fan and an ever-aspiring beekeeper. Bill was a wonderful husband and father to his three children; his family and friends will miss how he always made them laugh, and the generosity and love he shared with those around him.”

