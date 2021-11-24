The BBC last night (November 23) revealed Mel Giedroyc has signed up for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

The news came after Rylan Clark announced the first two celebrities taking part on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two on Monday.

First Dates fans were thrilled to hear Fred Sirieix has signed up, while Repair Shop hunk Jay Blades will also be lacing up his dancing shoes.

Mel will be dancing with Neil Jones (Credit: BBC)

What did Mel say about signing up?

Mel appeared on It Takes Two last night with her pro partner Neil Jones.

She told Rylan that the pair had just come from training and that she felt “nervous” about joining the festive line-up.

Mel did admit that she is a Strictly addict and added: “I don’t think I’ve been this excited about Christmas since I got my first guinea-pig from Santa in 1978.”

Fred Sirieix will be dancing with Dianne Buswell (Credit: BBC)

What did Fred say about signing up to the BBC Strictly special?

The hunky Frenchman told Rylan is was a “dream come true” and that he just couldn’t say no to signing up.

Fred revealed: “I’m so excited. I got the phone call and I was excited as I was scared. Because I was so scared I thought I’ve got to do it, there’s no way I’m going to turn this down.”

Rylan then pushed for some details about the top-secret dance they’d be performing and Dianne Buswell – Fred’s partner – revealed it would be based around food.

“Are you a Christmas pudding?” the host asked.

“Better than a Christmas pudding,” Dianne teased.

She also said that Fred was the “perfect Christmas partner” and added: “”He’s bringing me so much joy.”

Jay Blades is also putting on his dancing shoes (Credit: BBC)

Fred reveals Strictly is a ‘dream Coe true’

Fred seems to be enjoying himself too.

Read more: Strictly star Dan Walker hits back at viewer ‘fury’ as they accuse show of ‘BBC favouritism’

He laughed: “I’ve always wanted to represent France at the Olympics and this is my opportunity. It’s a dream come true.

“I’m so excited. I live and beraerhe the dancing. I go to bed and I’m counting my steps, I get in the shower and I’m counting my steps and I go to sleep and I see her red hair,” he laughed.

Luba Mushtuk has a celebrity partner (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Christmas special: Jay Blades signs up

Repair Shop star Jay Blades was previously unveiled as the first Strictly Christmas special contestant.

Read more: Shirley Ballas next judge to leave Strictly after body language expert spots clues?

He told Rylan and his pro partner Luba Mushtuck: “It’s probably one of the things I love the most, to challenge myself.

“I can do dad dancing but I can’t do ballroom dancing. So dive in there and let’s have a go.”

He added: “Luba will need the patience of a saint to work with these two left feet.”

When does the Strictly Christmas special air on BBC One?

The Strictly Christmas special is recorded in advance in early December, it then airs on BBC One on Christmas Day.

More stars will be announced on It Takes Two tonight at 6.30pm on BBC Two.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be tuning in.