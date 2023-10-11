GBBO pulled off air as Channel 4 announces shock shake-up and fans are furious

The Great British Bake Off 2023 will be off air next Tuesday as Channel 4 announced a big schedule shake-up.

The baking show recently returned to our screens for a brand new series. But next week, fans will be missing out. And they’re not happy with the reason!

Bake Off usually airs every Tuesday night. But next Tuesday (October 17) the show will be taken off air for the football.

Bake Off is airing on a different day next week (Credit: Channel 4)

Great British Bake Off 2023 taken off air

Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood, Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will return for the fourth episode on Wednesday (October 18) at 8pm.

Instead on the Tuesday, football will air as England faces Italy in the European Championship Qualifiers.

Stupid football means we have to wait till Wednesday next week!

Viewers are annoyed by the schedule change and shared their thoughts online. One person said: “NO BAKE OFF TILL NEXT WEDNESDAY BECAUSE OF THE FOOTBALL, I DO NOT CARE GIVE ME BAKE OFF.”

Another wrote: “Yep. Outrageous. Should be: ‘The football has been moved to Wednesday to accommodate the #GBBO’!”

Someone else added: “Stupid football means we have to wait till Wednesday next week!”

The football will air on Tuesday night instead of GBBO (Credit: Channel 4)

Another viewer tried to see the positive side to next week’s episode. They wrote: “Thanks everyone again, it’s Wednesday next week due to the football. Boo football, chocolate week though that means we will have to stock up for next week.”

Bake Off last week

During an episode of Bake Off last week, viewers were gutted for contestant Keith as he was eliminated.

For the showstopper, contestants had to make illusion biscuits and Keith decided to make a sandwich out of biscuits. He attempted to make a biscuit which resembled a tomato. But he soon realised it didn’t look anything like one.

He then looked disheartened when fellow contestant Josh presented his burger showstopper which was complete with a tomato…

The editing in Bake Off this week… A tomato tragedy for Keith, his heart ripped out by Josh. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/RuY4wM93yP — Blaynos (@Blaynos14) October 3, 2023

Viewers were gutted for Keith as one wrote: “The saddest scene in television history is Paul holding up Josh’s tomato with Keith in the background.”

Another said: “Aww Keith looking at his tomato after seeing Josh’s broke my heart.”

The Great British Bake Off returns next Wednesday (October 19) from 8pm on Channel 4.

