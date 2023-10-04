GBBO judges smiling in a line-up
TV

‘Saddest moment in TV history’: GBBO fans rally round after contestant’s ‘tragedy’

We'll never look at a tomato the same way again, tbh!

By Nancy Brown

Last night’s GBBO (October 3) saw Keith eliminated from the tent by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

And, while there’s no doubt that he deserved to go after a shocker of a week on the Great British Bake Off, he most definitely didn’t deserve the savage “tomato-gate” trauma that endured on the second ep of the new series.

In fact, the TV moment has been branded a “tragedy” for poor Keith. Some are even saying it’s the “saddest moment in TV history”.

GBBO Keith
Great British Bake Off hopeful Keith was eliminated last night (Credit: Channel 4)

GBBO: What happened with Keith and his tomato?

For last night’s showstopper, contestants were tasked with making illusion biscuits – and Keith made a sandwich out of biscuits.

The lovely Keith tried to make a biscuit look like a tomato. However, Paul wasn’t convinced and held it up to show the rest of the tent and highlight that it didn’t look anything like one. Keith joked about his tomato biscuit, but he looked entirely disheartened when contestant Josh presented his showstopper – a burger made from biscuits, complete with, you’ve guessed it, a tomato.

Except Josh’s looked entirely like the real deal, even going so far as to create a stained glass effect, which Paul also held up to the rest of the tent.

However, in the background of the shot was Keith, looking entirely disheartened and like he knew in that moment that he was up for the chop.

Viewers react

The memes were endless, as was the outpouring of support for Keith in the wake of the “tomato tragedy”.

“The saddest scene in television history is Paul holding up Josh’s tomato with Keith in the background,” said one.

“The editing in Bake Off this week… A tomato tragedy for Keith, his heart ripped out by Josh,” said another.

“Aww Keith looking at his tomato after seeing Josh’s broke my heart,” said a third.  “That cut from Josh’s tomato to Keith was COLD,” insisted another.

Host Alison Hammond had the task of telling Keith he was heading home, while Noel Fielding let Tasha know she’d bagged Star Baker.

Read more: Drugs, drowning kittens and ‘dating’ a 16 year old: Inside the personal lives of the GBBO stars

YouTube video player

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Nancy Brown
Associate Editor
Nancy started out at ED! as a freelance writer in early 2019, joining the team permanently as lifestyle editor just before the pandemic started. Since then, she’s gone from writing about the latest Cadbury and Baileys launches to interviewing celebrities after a promotion to features editor. Nancy is now associate editor and helping oversee the site's showbiz news, TV reaction stories and lusting over every outfit Holly Willoughby wears!

Related Topics

Great British Bake Off Paul Hollywood

Trending Articles

Phillip and This Morning logo
Phillip Schofield’s shock ‘TV return’ – five months after quitting This Morning
Fern Britton talks to Ruth and Eamonn about grieving
‘In pain all the time’: Fern Britton sparks concern as she’s admitted to hospital for operation
Les Dennis and Amanda Holden
Amanda Holden on why she really left Les Dennis: ‘It’s a horribly brutal thing to say’
Luca Toolan smiles as Mason in Corrie with show logo
Who plays Mason in Coronation Street? Luca Toolan has a well-known dad
Neil Jones and Chyna (Credit: Splash Images)
Strictly pro Neil Jones welcomes first baby with Chyna Mills as pair share adorable picture
Warwick Davis on Tenable in front of pink background
From Tenable to incredible Hollywood roles – how much Warwick Davis is actually ‘worth’