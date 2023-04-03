Antiques Roadshow viewers were left stunned over a watch on the BBC show last night (April 2), which received a high valuation after being bought for just £20.

The guest brought Richard Price the large wristwatch to value. The owner believed it was a pilot’s watch, but she didn’t know much about its history. Richard revealed the watch had a pretty remarkable link to World War Two history – and it was given a very high valuation.

The rare watch was bought for just £20 (Credit: BBC)

Antiques Roadshow on BBC One: Rare watch had important link to WWII

Richard Price explained it was a wartime watch and dated back to 1940. And he said that it was even radioactive. He warned: “Like all wartime watches with luminous paint – this is painted with a radioactive material radium. If you are going to take it apart, please seek specialist advice.”

Richard also explained what made the watch so rare. He said: “These were made by various factories. But the one that collectors all want is the German factory of Lange.”

The guest explained that she had not looked inside the watch and did not know its make. Once Richard opened it, he immediately confirmed it was a Lange watch. He then added: “It makes a big difference price-wise. The joy of joys – it is a Lange and Söhne.

“It’s the one they all want. When the Russians were coming into Berlin to take the city in May 1945, they bombed this place to annihilation. So the Lange factory was destroyed. This is why this is something everybody wants. The Lange watches – because they are the rarest and so lovely.”

The guest who brought the watch was shocked by it’s valuation (Credit: BBC)

The rare watch was bought for just £20

Antiques Roadshow expert Richard asked the guest how she got the watch – and viewers were shocked when she explained that her father bought it for just £20. She explained: “He got it in Weymouth in a government surplus shop in the early 1970s. He was always poking around old antique shops and government surplus places. He paid £20 I believe.”

Richard was also shocked that the watch was bought for such a small amount of money. He said: “Gosh! Pretty good buy, I think I would have been delighted to pay £20 for that then. Well, on the market at the minute, dealers are asking between £8,000 and £10,000. He’s done quite well for £20, it has taken 50 years to appreciate it.”

The guest joked: “I might not take it home to him!” Richard replied: “Would he miss it? Otherwise, I might take it home!”

Viewers were stunned by the evaluation

BBC One viewers admitted their shock at the watch being worth so much.

One viewer wrote: “It’s in pretty good condition, and worth £10,000. Fantastic!” Another viewer also joked: “The only thing I bought in the army surplus shop in Weymouth when I was a kid was a sheath knife – pretty sure it’s not worth £8-10k these days…” A third viewer also said: “Lovely watch… what an investment!”

Read more: Antiques Roadshow viewers shocked over ‘extraordinary’ value of rare spoons owned by controversial Brit

So did you see the episode? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.