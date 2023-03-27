Antiques Roadshow viewers shocked over ‘extraordinary’ value of rare spoons owned by controversial Brit

Antiques Roadshow viewers were left shocked as a rare pair of 18th-century spoons were evaluated on the BBC show.

The Georgian silver spoons were from the 1750s, and had the initials of JC, as in Captain James Cook.

The Antiques Roadshow guest explained that he had generations of seafarers in his family. He was also a five-times grand-nephew of Captain Cook.

While he originally had only one spoon, he found another spoon at an auction and now had a pair.

The spoons were valued at a high price… (Credit: BBC)

Captain Cook’s spoons were given a high-price evaluation

Antiques Roadshow expert Gordon Foster noted that the spoons were on Captain Cook’s journeys. He also noted: “He ate with these spoons!”

Gordon added: “I said at the start we don’t usually film silver spoons, a spoon like this normally you could pick up for £40 or £50 at most.

“But the question is, how much does the provenance add to the spoon? And I can tell you now, this provenance is like gold dust.”

Gordon continued: “This takes this spoon into a completely different stratosphere of value.”

I can say with a lot of confidence that just one spoon is worth £10,000.

The guest who brought the spoons said: “This is where I say ‘wow’ right?!”

Gordon also said: “It is quite incredible, I can say with a lot of confidence that just one spoon is worth £10,000 and you’ve got two.”

The guest replied: “Wow, so that makes £20,000.”

Gordon also added that the spoons were “extraordinary”. He also thanked the guest for bringing them to be evaluated.

The Captain Cook spoons were valued at £10 each (Credit: BBC)

Antiques Roadshow on BBC: Viewers were shocked by the value of the spoons

BBC One viewers took to social media to share their shock over the value of the spoons.

One viewer wrote: “£20,000 for the captain cook spoons. Awesome, not too shabby.”

Another fan also added: “Spoons for 20 grand? I’m gobsmacked.”

A third viewer also joked: “£20k for 2 spoons… mine aren’t worth 20p!”

A fourth viewer marvelled: “Silver spoons from Captain Cook! How marvellous. A bona fide antique.”

Another viewer also said: “He might be my ancestor! I want some of that 20k.”

Antiques Roadshow continues on Sunday, April 2 at 8pm on BBC One. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

