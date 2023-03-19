Saturday Night Takeaway hosts Ant and Dec were forced to apologise on the show this weekend after guest Toni Collette swore.

Movie star Toni appeared on the show as this week’s guest announcer.

“I love British Saturday night TV,” she told them. “And cheeky little British men who never seem to age.”

However, things took a turn when she accidentally swore on live TV during a stressful segment.

Actress Toni Collette swears on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Toni was invited onto the stage to take part in a charades segment with viewers at home, which saw her guess which film each family at home was acting out.

However, Toni began to struggle with one of the answers, and as a result, she had an awkward slip of the tongue.

She said: “Oh no, I’m going to lose it for them! [Bleep] somebody help me!”

Sorry if you heard a little bit of bad language. Hope we didn’t spoil it for you.

Fans quickly noticed and rushed to Twitter to poke fun at the moment.

One tweeted: “Toni Collette panicking and shouting ‘S***’ on Saturday Night Takeaway amused me way more than it should have.”

“OMG Toni Collette is so chaotic. I cannot believe Ant and Dec didn’t apologise for her saying ‘s**t'” said another.

A third ITV viewer wrote: “Love the odd bit of live, pre-watershed swearing. Netflix could never.”

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “Can always count on an Aussie to casually drop in swears on the norm!”

However, others predicted complaints from people as one tweeted: “Some [bleep] will no doubt complain.”

Another wrote: “Here come the complaints from the Karens and snowflakes cause she accidently swore.”

A third added: “I wonder who will be sad enough & will put in complaints to #SaturdayNightTakeaway because she accidentally swore.. I bet sone people will pull their air out over that.”

While Ant & Dec didn’t initially apologise, they later addressed Toni’s slip-up.

Ant told viewers: “Sorry if you heard a little bit of bad language. Hope we didn’t spoil it for you.”

