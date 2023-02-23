TV

Ant and Dec fans ‘can’t wait’ as presenting pals share ‘exciting’ announcement

The countdown begins!

By Julia Etherington

Ant and Dec fans are going wild with anticipation as the pair have shared some exciting news.

Drumroll please… Saturday Night Takeaway is back on screen this weekend.

The show will return to ITV this on, you guessed it, Saturday (February 26).

Earlier today, Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway Twitter account shared some “exciting” news.

Alongside a picture of the pals, the account shared: “We have two very excited Geordie’s on our hands raring to go!

“Who else is ready for BRAND NEW @saturdaynighttakeaway this Saturday at 7pm?”

Ant and Dec fans react to boys’ news

The response was a resounding yes from eager fans who can’t wait for the 19th series to start.

One wrote: “Meeeeeeeeeeee I’m ready! I can’t stop singing the theme tune and getting excited about the return!

“I’ve got a @antanddec @StephenMulhern outfit prepared incase I can get tickets this year – it’s my favourite show.”

A second said: I’m sooo ready, lets go!”

And a third agreed: “Very excited, love it every year.”

What can fans expect in this year’s SNT?

Jokes, pranks, laughter and mayhem are a given.

And the cheeky Geordie duo have a whole load of celebs lined up to join the laugh-a-minute fun again.

The new episodes will feature Joe Wicks and Claudia Winkleman in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Ear!.

Meanwhile Alison Hammond and Rylan Clarke will be going Undercover.

Ant and Dec as Lady Antoinette and Miss Donna Lee
Ant and Dec as Lady Antoinette and Miss Donna Lee (Credit: YouTube)

Furthermore Richard Wilson, Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Dermot O’Leary, Keith Lemon, AJ Odudu, Judi Love and Stephanie Cole will feature in new murder mystery mini-series ‘Murder at Bigwig Manor’.

Besides that, Ant Vs Dec, the End of the Show Show, Singalong Live, Ring My Bell and Win the Ads will also see a return.

Lastly, and equally importantly, one big mystery remains.

Will their drag queen alter-egos Lady Antoinette and Miss Donna Lee also appear?

Last year Dec admitted that they were surprised by how well people responded, teasing that they “might have to drag it up again”.

He said: “We were quite moved by how inspirational people found it, and when we had the idea of doing the drag act, we wanted to do it properly.”

Read more: BGT: Ant and Dec fans declare they ‘can’t wait’ as duo make exciting auditions announcement

Saturday Night Takeaway is on ITV on Saturday (February 26) at 7pm.

A very special End of the series 'End Of The Show Show' | Saturday Night Takeaway

