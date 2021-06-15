Anne Robinson will be on screen as host of Countdown in just a few short weeks.

Former Weakest Link host Anne is replacing Nick Hewer as the first female host of Channel 4’s longest-running series.

But Anne is stepping into a huge legacy.

Countdown was the first show ever aired on Channel 4 back in 1982.

It’s since gone on to become one of the longest-running quiz shows in the world.

First look: Anne Robinson on Countdown (Credit: Channel 4)

When is Anne Robinson’s first episode of Countdown?

Anne Robinson will become Countdown’s sixth host later this month.

Fans will get to see her in the iconic role for the first time on June 28 at 2.10pm.

She’ll be joined by her co-stars Rachel Riley and Susie Dent – both seen alongside Anne in the first picture from the set.

Ahead of her debut, she said: “Three Girls Do Countdown – who wouldn’t want to watch?”

Reflecting on filming with journalist and broadcaster Anne, Rachel teased that Anne has been quick to make the role her own.

“It’s been really fun watching Anne very quickly find her feet in the Countdown studio and seeing the contestants in the new groove with her,” she says.

“She’s not shy of asking them funny questions and the responses have ranged from going into their own comedy routines to not looking directly at her and hoping she doesn’t see them – it’s been very lively!”

Wordsmith Susie Dent said it’s been a pleasure to work with her pal again.

“I’m so pleased to be able to work with Anne again,” she said. “She has been a heroine of mine ever since she gently rescued me from an embarrassing moment on my first bit of live TV.

“With her flair and wit, she’s going to be a wonderful addition to the Countdown team.”

Anne was known for her sarcasm on The Weakest Link (Credit: BBC)

What else has Anne said about joining the show?

When Anne was first announced as the new host, she shared her excitement over joining.

“I am beyond thrilled to be joining Countdown.

“The show is almost as old as I am and just as historic. I am particularly excited to be working alongside the show’s two other formidable women.

Anne added: “Worryingly, Susie and Rachel are not only very smart but younger, prettier and thinner than me. Sadly, there’s no time for another facelift so I’ll have to make do with this old one.

“Three Clever Girls Do Countdown! Don’t you love the sound of that?”

Anne Robinson begins her countdown stint on June 28 at 2.10 pm on Channel 4.

