Maxine Peake puts in the performance of a lifetime in the upcoming ITV1 drama Anne – but what’s the start date?

What’s it about, and is it based on a true story?

Here’s everything you need to know about the heartbreaking new drama, including how many parts is it and who’s in the cast.

Read on to find out more.

Maxine Peake as grieving mother Anne Williams in Anne on ITV1 (Credit: ITV1)

What is Anne on ITV1 about?

Maxine Peake stars as Anne Williams, whose 15-year-old son died in the Hillsborough disaster.

She subsequently dedicated her life to campaigning for justice for the 96 who died on April 15 1989.

Anne refused to believe the official line on how the disaster unfolded.

She tirelessly sought new medical opinion, tracking down witnesses whose statements were altered.

Anne left no stone unturned in her fight for truth and justice.

The series, filmed in Liverpool, explores the decades-long fight to “demand for justice for those who died at Hillsborough and those survivors who continue to suffer”.

It is produced by award-winning programme makers, World Productions, who gave us Line of Duty and Vigil.

Furthermore, the series comes from Line of Duty director Bruce Goodison.

Anne start date – what has ITV said about the drama?

An ITV official synopsis reads: “Refusing to accept the Coroner’s original verdict of accidental death, Anne was determined to unearth the truth about what happened at Hillsborough.

“She sought out new medical opinions, tracked down witnesses who had tried to revive Kevin on the pitch and lobbied ministers for new inquests.

“At times to the cost of her own family and health, Anne stood defiant for over 20 years alongside the parents and relatives who fought to prove that their loved ones had been unlawfully killed at a football match.”

The real Anne Williams passed away in 2013.

Consequently, she died just three days after the truth about the disaster was finally exposed with the report of the Hillsborough independent panel.

Anne tells the heartbreaking true story of a mother whose son died in the Hillsborough Disaster (Credit: ITV1)

Anne ITV1 start date – is it based on a true story?

Tragically, Anne is based on a true story.

The Hillsborough Disaster is one of Britain’s most distressing tragedies.

On April 15 1989, an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest turned into one of the most infamous British tragedies.

The match, played at Hillsborough stadium, went from sporting event to horror as a result of overcrowded pens.

A fatal human crush caused the death of 96 football fans.

The incident also left 766 injured.

Anne Williams’ son was just a teenager when he lost his life in the tragedy.

Despite fans originally being blamed for the disaster, the Hillsborough Disaster of 1989 was later found to be the result of negligence by the South Yorkshire Police.

Anne on ITV1 start date

Anne will start on ITV1 in early 2022.

The trailer is currently being shown on ITV1.

We suspect the series will air over the course of four consecutive days in the New Year.

The Terror star Matthew McNulty will portray Andy Burnham in the mini-series Anne (Credit: ITV1)

How many parts is Anne on ITV1?

Anne is a four-part mini-series.

Each episode will be one hour long, including ad breaks.

After airing on ITV1, all episodes will subsequently be available to watch on the ITV Hub.

Who is in the cast of Anne on ITV1?

First of all, Maxine Peake portrays Anne Williams in Anne on ITV1.

Speaking about the role, Maxine said: “Anne Williams was an extraordinary woman who spent half her life campaigning for the truth of her son’s death and the other 95 victims who were unlawfully killed at Hillsborough.

“Anne and her family’s story really is inspirational.

“She was a magnificent role model. Her fearlessness and drive to take on the British Establishment is mind blowing.

“I hope we can go some way to bringing the story of Anne, the families, victims and survivors of Hillsborough to an even wider audience.”

TV viewers will know Maxine as Geraldine from Children’s Ward, Twinkle in Dinnerladies, and Janice in Early Doors.

She is possibly most famous for her roles as Veronica in Shameless, Martha Costello QC in Silk, and Sara Rowbotham in Three Girls.

Matthew McNulty will also star in the drama.

He portrays MP Andy Burnham in ITV1’s Anne.

He most recently starred as Steve Campbell in Deadwater Fell, Nicholas Mooney in The Bay, and Lt. Edward Little in The Terror.

War of the Worlds actor Stephen Campbell Moore stars as barrister Ed Fitzgerald.

Meanwhile, Lenny Wood stars as Peter Camey, Rob Garvis portrays John Glover and Polly Highton is Teresa Glover.

Martin Walsh stars as Barry Devonside and Lily Shepherd portrays Sara Williams.

Furthermore, Stephen Walters plays Steve Williams and Bobby Schofield is Michael Williams.

Finally, Downton Abbey actress Clare Calbriath stars as activist and campaigner Sheila Coleman.

Anne will air on ITV1 in early 2022.

