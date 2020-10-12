Anne-Marie Nicholson has joined The Voice UK as a new coach.

The British singer-songwriter, 29, will replace Meghan Trainor in the new series of the ITV talent show.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Essex-born artist.

British singer Anne-Marie performs during the final of The Voice of Holland 2020 (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Who is Anne-Marie Nicholson?

Anne-Marie is an Essex-born singer and songwriter, aged 29.

She sang on Clean Bandit‘s Rockabye, alongside Sean Paul, which reached number one in the UK single chart.

She’s also released singles Alarm, Ciao Adios, Friends and 2002.

Her debut studio album Speak Your Mind was released on 27 April 2018, and peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart.

The singer was nominated for four awards at the 2019 Brit Awards, including Best British Female Solo Artist.

Where is Anne-Marie from?

Anne-Marie was born and raised in East Tilbury in Essex.

She has one sister, Samantha.

She also attended Palmer’s College in Thurrock as a teenager.

Anne-Marie replaces Meghan Trainor on the next series of The Voice UK (Credit: Splash)

How old is Anne-Marie?

Anne-Marie is currently 29 years old.

She was born Anne-Marie Rose Nicholson on April 7 1991.

How did Anne-Marie get famous?

Anne-Marie started a career in music and showbiz when she starred in two West End productions when she was a young child.

She appeared in Les Misérables at the age of six, and Whistle Down the Wind alongside a young Jessie J when she was 12.

The ambitious woman cut a solo demo for Rocket Records in 2013 called Summer Girl, and guested on tracks by Magnetic Man, Gorgon City and Raized by Wolves.

She caught the attention of drum and bass band Rudimental and they asked Anne-Marie to join them as a vocalist.

She featured on four tracks on their album We the Generation, and spent two years touring alongside them.

Anne-Marie released her debut EP Karate on June 10 2015.

She became the biggest-selling debut artist of 2018 with her debut album, Speak Your Mind.

One year later, Anne-Marie released Alarm, the first single from her debut album.

Anne-Marie and James Arthur recorded Rewrite the Stars, from The Greatest Showman: Reimagined tribute album (Credit: YouTube)

Is Anne-Marie single?

Anne-Marie revealed that she is attracted to both men and women in 2018.

She hasn’t spoken publicly about her love life since 2016.

At that time, she was in a relationship with someone from the music industry.

On the Confidential on Nova radio show in May 2016, she said of her boyfriend: “I can’t say because he is quite well known.

“He’s in music. I can’t tell you. I honestly can’t.”

Who will Anne-Marie replace on The Voice UK?

Anne-Marie joins The Voice UK for series 10, which will air on ITV in 2021.

She will replace Meghan Trainor, who stepped down from the show after announcing she is expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara.

Anne-Marie said: “I am SO excited to join Sir Tom, will.i.am and Olly Murs as the new coach on The Voice UK.

“I can’t wait to work with incredible undiscovered talent! Wahoooooo!”

She was Olly’s guest mentor in 2019.

The winner of The Voice UK secures a recording contract with Universal’s label UMOD.

Emma Willis returns to host the show.

The Voice coaches will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs (Credit: ITV)

When is The Voice UK back?

Series 10 of The Voice UK will return to ITV next year with 12 episodes featuring The Blind Auditions, The Battles, Semi-Finals and Final.

A new format will also be introduced to the show, called The Block.

During The Blind Auditions, the four coaches will each have the opportunity to stop a fellow coach from adding a singer to his or her team.

Each Coach will get only one chance to use their ‘Block’ in the hope of trying to secure the best team possible – and weaken the chances of the other coaches.

The Voice UK returns to ITV in 2021

