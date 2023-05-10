Viewers moved by ‘harrowing’ Angel Lynn documentary as it details heartbreaking injuries after kidnap by ex-boyfriend

Channel 4 viewers were moved by the Angel Lynn documentary that aired last night (Tuesday, May 9).

The “harrowing” documentary detailed Angel’s heartbreaking injuries following her kidnap in 2020.

Angel was kidnapped and injured in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

What is the Angel Lynn Channel 4 documentary about?

Back in 2020, Angel Lynn – then 19 years old – was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend Chay Bowskill and his friend, Rocco Sansome. After Bowskill and Angel had an argument, the 20-year-old bundled her into the back of a van against her will.

As the van travelled down the A6 dual carriageway near Loughborough, Angel fell out of it. The van was reportedly travelling at 60mph when Angel fell. She suffered severe brain injuries from the accident. She was left unable to walk, talk, or feed herself after the accident.

Thankfully, Bowskill and Sansome didn’t get away with their crime. They were both convicted of kidnap in January 2022.

The fracture to Angel’s skull (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened next?

Additionally, Bowskill was also found guilty of coercive and controlling behaviour in the relationship with Angel. He was also found guilty of perverting the course of justice after he put pressure on his mother to withdraw her police statement. However, he wasn’t found guilty of causing Angel grievous bodily harm.

Bowskill was sentenced last year (Credit: Leicester Police)

He claimed that Angel voluntarily jumped out of the van. Bowskill was handed a sentence of seven-and-a-half years at a young offenders institution. His sentence was later reviewed by the Court of Appeal and increased to 12 years.

The documentary on Channel 4 last night looked into Angel’s kidnap and injuries, as well as her recovery.

The documentary showed Angel’s recovery (Credit: Channel 4)

Viewers react to ‘harrowing’ Angel Lynn Channel 4 documentary

Following the documentary, viewers took to Twitter to react to the “harrowing” documentary.

“What a powerful & moving watch the programme was. My heart goes out to Angel & her amazing family,” one viewer tweeted.

“A harrowing documentary,” another wrote. “Hope #AngelLynn makes a decent recovery & that any females who watched it are inspired to leave their bad relationships/see red flags in new ones.”

“So so sad. Such strong parents, friends and family, she’s a very lucky little girl. Keep fighting,” a third wrote.

“Absolutely harrowing,” another branded the documentary. “Absolutely heartbreaking,” a fifth said.

The Kidnap of Angel Lynn is available to stream now on Channel 4.

