Airline cabin crew ditch uniform for Eurovision-inspired outfits

Cabin crew have swapped their uniforms for iconic Eurovision outfits as the airline prepares to welcome fans flying in and out of the UK

Crew from easyJet’s Liverpool base embraced some of the most outlandish looks, including Bucks Fizz’s primary colours from their winning 1981 performance of Making Your Mind Up. The crew even performed the band’s infamous skirt rip.

Aimee, dressed like ABBA lead singer Agnetha Fältskog, donned her famous glitzy blue satin and suede jumpsuit, complete with knee-high silver platform boots.

Crew member Tayler meanwhile embraced Ireland’s Jedward, who wore a futuristic holographic all-in-one outfit in 2004. Meanwhile, Amanda channelled Ukraine’s Ruslana who sported a quirky leather and faux fur costume.

As an official partner of Eurovision 2023 in the UK, EasyJet staged a photoshoot with five cabin crew swapping uniforms for iconic Eurovision outfits (Credit: Cover Images)

EasyJet sponsors Eurovision

Ruslana won the 2004 contest with her song Wild Dances which scored 280 points, which at the time was a record-breaking result.

The airline is a national sponsor of the competition, which will be hosted in the UK on May 13 on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine.

Passengers flying in and out of Liverpool this week may get to see cabin crew in the Eurovision outfits. And some staff are even set to perform a tongue-in-cheek Eurovision-inspired safety announcement.

So how were the outfits picked?

The crew’s outfits were chosen following a poll of 2,000 Brits aged 18-65 to reveal the most memorable Eurovision fashion styles of all time.

The top 10 most memorable outfits in the contest’s history were revealed as:

1. Bucks Fizz (United Kingdom) – 1981 – Winners (77%)

2. ABBA (Sweden) – 1974 – Winners (73%)

3. Jedward (Ireland) – 2021 – Entrant (46%)

4. Olivia Newton John (United Kingdom) – 1974 – Entrant (35%)

5. 3+2 (Belarus) – 2010 – Entrant (27%)

6. Lordi (Finland) – 2006 – Winner (26%)

7. Scooch (United Kingdom) – 2007 – Entrant (24%)

8. Donatan and Cleo (Poland) – 2014 – Entrant (22%)

9. Conchita Wurst (Austria) – 2014 – Winner (21%)

10. Ruslana (Ukraine) – 2004 – Winner (21%)

Safety demonstrations have been given a makeover (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans to pay homage

Research by easyJet also revealed that over two in five (43%) of Brits will be partying this Eurovision weekend. Meanwhile, a third (32%) are planning to pay homage to their favourite acts of bygone years by dressing up in iconic competition looks.

Bucks Fizz (43%), ABBA (38%), and Ruslana (10%) are the outfit choices that Brits are most likely to dress up in.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) said that they are more excited about the competition this year, as it lands on UK shores. Meanwhile, almost half (48%) cited the outrageous fashion as their favourite thing about the competition.

‘Our crew couldn’t resist!’

Michael Brown from easyJet said: “We couldn’t be prouder to be a national sponsor of this incredible event that brings together people from many different cultures in celebration of the universal language of music!

“Like this iconic competition, easyJet connects people, cultures and communities across Europe and beyond. In fact, easyJet operates more seats between the UK and Eurovision countries than any other airline. So, we are incredibly excited to play a role in this year’s event, which is much loved by our people, as well as millions of our customers throughout Europe.

“Our crew couldn’t resist the opportunity to celebrate the competition in our own way – taking to the runway in the most iconic Eurovision looks of all time.

“We have a long history with the host city of Liverpool and are the city’s largest airline, so we are really excited to be getting passengers flying with us from Liverpool John Lennon Airport this week into the spirit!” he then added.

