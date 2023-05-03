Eurovision winner Cheryl Baker has issued a warning to UK entrant Mae Muller ahead of this year’s competition, urging her to take no notice of any trolls that come out of the woodwork.

Mae is competing in the contest, which takes place later this month, with her track I Wrote A Song. Cheryl, of course, won the competition in 1981 as part of Bucks Fizz with their smash hit Making Your Mind Up.

Now, speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily on behalf of ICE 36, Cheryl has revealed how she deals with trolling, and told Mae to “just enjoy the moment”.

Cheryl Baker won Eurovision in 1981 with Bucks Fizz (Credit: Supplied)

Eurovision winner Cheryl Baker’s advice to Mae Muller

With the eyes of the world about to descend on her, Cheryl has some solid advice for Mae: “Don’t read anything.”

The singer added: “There are always going to be the haters. There are always going to be people that relish in bringing you down. You can have hundreds of thousands of people patting you on the back and saying how amazing you are, but you’ll always remember that one nasty comment.”

It can be really upsetting and it’s silly because some people just do it for a reaction.

Cheryl added: “Don’t read the social media comments or the media comments – just enjoy the moment.”

She then told us: “Whether you win, finish in the top five or come last, which is not going to happen, just enjoy the moment. Enjoy the experience of being part of the biggest show on earth.”

Cheryl added: “There are always people that won’t like what you do – there are people that don’t like me – don’t read it. It can be really upsetting and it’s silly because some people just do it for a reaction.”

Can the UK win it this year?

Cheryl seems to think we can! She told ED!: “I think the UK can win Eurovision this year. I think we can because the song is good, Mae will put on a great performance. I’ve listened to all of the other songs, and I think ours is up there with the best of them.”

She also explained the politics behind the voting. “You never know what can happen in Eurovision. The Brexit years, no one was going to vote for us. Like it or loathe it, politics always plays a part in the voting. This year I think they [Europe] like us – Sam Ryder made the rest of the competition like us again.”

Mae Muller is representing the UK at Eurovision this year (Credit: Splash News)

Cheryl on her Eurovision win

Recalling her Eurovision win, more than 40 years on, Cheryl told us her overriding memories of being crowned champions are “excitement, fear, noise and nerves”.

She added: “It was the biggest day of my life. I had competed at Eurovision before, but it was so much better in Dublin. When I competed with Co-Co in 1978 in Paris, it was very formal, but the Irish know how to have a party don’t they? We had the most amazing time there.

“Winning the competition was more than the icing on the cake – it’s the biggest explosion of emotions that any musician could possibly have. To win the biggest musical event in the world is just phenomenal. Words can’t explain how massive it was in my life and how it changed my life.”

She added: “It’s amazing how in less than three minutes, one performance, your life can change forever.”

The Eurovision Song Contest live grand final takes place on May 13, live on BBC One at 8pm.

