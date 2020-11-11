American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy has teased fans about the new series of the Netflix show.

On social media, the screenwriter shared a teaser poster for the show. And it sparked a rush among fans to guess what the new series could be about.

The cast of American Horror Story series 10 will include Sarah Paulson (Credit: Netflix / Youtube)

What did creator Ryan Murphy share about the new series?

The picture, shared today (Wednesday, November 11), shows mouth with red lipstick and sharp teeth.

Next to it, a hand holds a tattoo gun. The needle is visible, dripping black ink, and the mouth’s tongue has ‘AHS10’ and ‘FX’ – the channel it airs on – tattooed on it.

What have American Horror Story fans said about series 10?

In the comments, a number of viewers likened the fangs to shark’s teeth.

It got fans wondering if the theme could be mermaids or sirens.

Sirens are mythical creatures that use their singing to lure unwary sailors into the sea where they would drown. They also cause ships to hit rocks.

Hollywood star Kathy Bates is also in the new series of American Horror Story (Credit: Netflix / Youtube)

In the replies, one follower said excitedly: “Mermaidsssss!”

Another speculated: “Something underwater @MsKathyBates plays the queen of sirens.”

A third agreed, writing simply: “Sirens.”

My good sis Kathy Bates AND Sarah Paulson are back.

Another wondered if it might be vampires, given the sharp teeth, but another insisted it would be sirens.

Others, meanwhile, could hardly contain their excitement, as one simply responded: “OMG.”

“I can’t freaking wait,” said another with a string of heart-eye emojis.

Someone else said: “My good sis Kathy Bates AND Sarah Paulson are back for #AHS10. I am ready.”

Something underwater @MsKathyBates plays the queen of sirens 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Shan Rene' (@shan02) November 11, 2020

Sirens — Cindy Santos (@cindyluhusantos) November 11, 2020

my good sis Kathy Bates AND Sarah Paulson are back for #AHS10. I am ready. — ellen grove (@_kelliieee) November 11, 2020

What happens in American Horror Story?

American Horror Story started in 2011 and, as viewers will surely know, takes an anthology format.

This means each series is self-contained, although some of the plots overlap, while a rotating cast of actors play various roles.

The first series was Murder House, followed by Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, Cult, Apocalypse and, lastly, 1984.

Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin has a role in the new series (Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia / SplashNews.com)

Who stars in American Horror Story?

The show’s eclectic cast includes X-Men actor Evan Peters and Ratched star Sarah Paulson and Denis O’Hare, whose career includes roles in the series True Blood and the film Dallas Buyers Club.

Hollywood star Kathy Bates, who has been in several seasons of American Horror Story, has a role in the new series. Joining her are Sarah Paulson and Home Alone’s Macaulay Culkin.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.