Mrs Pilchester in The Larkins: What else has actress Amelia Bullmore been in?

TV veteran Amelia Bullmore is one of the most treasured cast members of The Larkins.

Amelia plays the loveable Mrs Pilchester who adores Pop and will do anything for him.

The actress has also starred in a variety of other hit TV shows from Ashes to Ashes to The Crown.

But what do we know about her life beyond the screen? Is she married? Read on!

Amelia Bullmore is a British actress and screenwriter (Credit: ITV)

Who is Amelia Bullmore?

Amelia Bullmore is a British actress, screenwriter and playwright.

She rose to fame with her role as Steph Barnes in Coronation Street.

Amelia also starred in I’m Alan Partridge, Ashes to Ashes and Scott & Bailey.

But acting isn’t her only talent, as she also has a successful career in writing.

Her writing credits include episodes of This Life, Attachments and Black Cab.

Amelia Bullmore plays Mrs Pilchester in The Larkins (Credit: ITV)

Who does Amelia Bullmore play in The Larkins?

Amelia plays Miss Pilchester in the ITV drama The Larkins.

Miss Pilchester is a middle-aged spinster who’s on endless village committees.

Despite the fact that she’s “lonely and unfulfilled”, she is game for anything, especially if encouraged by Pop Larkin, whom she adores.

How old is Amelia Bullmore?

Amelia Bul;more was born on January 31, 1964.

This means that she is 58 years old.

Did Amelia Bullmore leave Scott & Bailey?

Amelia Bullmore played DCI Gill Murray in the series Scott & Bailey.

Gill Murray was the head of the MIT unit, and her position of power even earned her the role of ‘Godzilla’.

However, the actress decided to quit the show after series four.

In the series, Gill battles alcoholism and even though she is reported, she is later able to retire with her reputation intact.

After Amelia quit, Suranne Jones revealed that she almost tried to quit the show too.

She told the Mirror: “We had thought it might end, then ITV said ‘Look, it’s really popular, people love the characters, would you do another one? We thought, ‘why would we not?’.

“The golden carrot for me was my role as a producer – I’ve always stuck my nose in, but now I do it officially!”

Amelia Bullmore won an award for her writing (Credit: ITV)

What did Amelia Bullmore write?

Not only does Amelia Bullmore act, but she has also written episodes in many favourite TV shows including This Life and Attachments.

Amelia wrote a series of 10-minute films in Black Cab.

She was also a Dennis Potter Award finalist in 2000 for her television screenplay, The Middle.

Amelia has even written multiple radio scripts.

Her radio writing includes four series of Craven, a Fact of Fiction and Cashflow.

And there were a few episodes from her for Scott & Bailey.

Amelia Bullmore is married to Paul Higgins (Credit: ITV)

Is Amelia Bullmore married?

Amelia Bullmore is married to Scottish actor Paul Higgins.

Paul is best known for appearing in The Thick of It, Utopia and Line of Duty.

The couple met in Manchester in 1992 while performing A View from the Bridge.

They later tied the knot in 1993.

Who was Amelia Bullmore in Coronation Street?

Amelia played Steph Barnes in Coronation Street.

Steph Barnes was a regular on the show from February 1990 to September 1991.

She also made a brief return in April 1992 and September 1995.

Talking about her time on the show, she told What To Watch: “The team on Corrie are fantastic and I’m more in awe now than I’ve ever been. I used to read a script and think, ‘Ooh, they’ve spelt that wrong’, or ‘My character wouldn’t go to Blackpool on holiday’.

“Now I realise someone’s spent three months doing everything they can to make that script happen. I was so ungrateful!”

Who does Amelia Bullmore play in Happy Valley?

The talented actress also plays Vicky Fleming in Happy Valley.

In season two of acclaimed BBC One series, Vicky and DS John Wadsworth’s affair takes a very dark turn.

Vicky Fleming decides to drug John and blackmail him.

However, driven to fury and fear, John ends up murdering her.

Amelia explained her character’s motivations to the Daily Express, saying: “I think that she’s been paranoid about being humiliated, so in a way she is waiting for her worst scenario. So, when it happens, she is ready to take action.”

Amelia Bullmore plays Eliza Prestley in Gentleman Jack (Credit: BBC)

Who does Amelia Bullmore play in Gentleman Jack?

Amelia plays Eliza Prestley in the BBC One series Gentleman Jack opposite Suranne Jones.

Eliza Prestley is one of Anne Lister’s long-time friends and she also regularly features in the diaries of Anne Lister.

Eliza admires Anne’s clever mind and adventurous spirit and she supports Anne’s relationship with Ann Walker.

What else has Amelia Bullmore been in?

Amelia Bullmore has been in a variety of well-known TV shows.

In 2002, Amelia played Sonja in series two of I’m Alan Partridge.

Sonja was Alan’s excitable Ukrainian girlfriend.

She was very easily amused and would often pull pranks and shower Alan with cheap and unwanted gifts.

The actress then took on the role of Caroline Price in Ashes to Ashes alongside Keeley Hawes.

Caroline Price was Alex Drake’s mother and Tim Price’s wife in the series.

She also played Kay Hope in the comedy series Twenty Twelve, alongside Hugh Bonneville and Jessica Hynes.

