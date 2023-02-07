Ambulance viewers have called last night’s episode of the BBC One show the “toughest ever watch” after three patients died.

Jeanne was featured on the programme when she was 99 and eager to celebrate her upcoming 100th birthday.

Crews were also dispatched to a call for a patient who wasn’t breathing, but when they arrived a two-year-old boy was also unexpectedly in cardiac arrest.

99-year-old Jeanne was eagerly awaiting her 100th birthday (Credit: BBC)

Ambulance: Jeanne dies just days after 100th birthday

Paramedics Emily and Gayle were called out to a care home in the Ambulance episode where 99-year-old Jeanne was struggling with low oxygen levels.

She was eagerly awaiting her 100th birthday, and shared her heartbreak after the loss of her husband.

Jeanne was initially reluctant to go to hospital, but after discussing her job at 20th Century Fox and her time in the forces, she warmed up to paramedics Emily and Gayle.

Viewers at home also adored Jeanne’s stories.

One viewer wrote: “How fab is Jeanne?” and another added: “What a lass!”

An update at the end of the episode revealed that Jeanne was discharged from the hospital in time to celebrate her 100th birthday with her family.

However, Jeanne sadly died eight days after her 100th birthday, as a message read: “Jeanne: 1922-2022.”

Two-year-old Daniel suffered a cardiac arrest (Credit: BBC)

Ambulance on BBC One: Paramedics find ‘baby in cardiac arrest’

A crew was initially called out for a female patient who was not breathing.

However, when they arrived, paramedics radioed in and told the control team there was also a baby in cardiac arrest and another crew was needed.

The harsh reality is that it wasn’t survivable and that’s why we had stop.

Airmedics John and Mike arrived and were told the child was “not breathing and unresponsive”.

The crew travelled by road to the nearest trauma unit, eight miles away, and the boy, named Daniel, was sadly pronounced dead in hospital.

The crew had a debrief after the major incident. Paramedic Leanne was first on the scene where she admitted: “When we walked in – we just weren’t expecting that.”

One of the Emergency Medicine Consultants reminded the ambulance crews that they did “everything they could to save that child”.

“It was an unwitnessed arrest, we don’t know the downtime yet.

“It’s tough when within two or three minutes of arrival we decide to stop. The harsh reality is that it wasn’t survivable and that’s why we had stop.”

What happened to Daniel?

According to the BBC, Daniel was found suffocated next to his mother at home in Guisborough, Teesside, in February 2022.

Carol Hodgson – who admitted to murdering her son – also tried to take her own life.

She is now serving a life sentence in prison.

Ambulance hit by third death

Viewers admitted it was one of the toughest episodes they’ve ever watched as updates on three patients who passed away were shown.

Alongside 100-year-old Jeanne and two-year-old Daniel, a 29-year-old man named Shane also died after taking his own life.

Crews were called out to the scene earlier in the episode.

A message read: “Shane’s family have been campaigning for improved mental health services and awareness since he took his own life.”

Viewers react

The episode left viewers heartbroken.

One admitted: “That was a seriously tough episode of #Ambulance. I’m at a bit of a loss at what to say really.

“Paramedics, dispatchers, call handlers are the absolute heroes and backbone, we’re so lucky to have them.”

A second viewer wrote: “That was a really tough episode to watch tonight. But it shows how valuable our #NHS is to all of us.”

A third viewer added: “Quite possibly the saddest episode of Ambulance that I’ve ever seen. Poor families.”

Ambulance series 10 is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer in full.

