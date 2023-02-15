Ambulance viewers in tears over ‘heartbreaking’ death of a young man at work

BBC One aired Ambulance last night, which followed the London Ambulance Service in the autumn of 2019.

Viewers were heartbroken by the episode, which began with crews attending a cardiac arrest of a young builder.

As more paramedic strikes are announced, viewers highlighted the importance of the work that Ambulance crews do.

Paramedics Kayleigh and Lauren were called to the top floor of a building site for the cardiac arrest (Credit: BBC)

At the start of the episode, crews were called to a building site in the centre of London to a young man with seizure-like symptoms.

When the paramedics arrived, the young man was in cardiac arrest.

Paramedics Kayleigh and Lauren asked his colleagues on the building site: “What age is he? He looks young.”

As the young man was on the top floor of a hazardous building site, the HART team (The Hazardous Area Response Team) were required to help him get out of the building.

The HART team began an eight and a half mile journey across central London, as paramedics Kayleigh and Lauren also attempted to restart the young builder’s heart.

Paramedics worked tirelessly to resuscitate the patient for over 40 minutes, as they couldn’t move him down multiple flights of stairs in cardiac arrest.

But ultimately, head paramedic Nick decided after an hour of downtime that there was nothing that could be done.

The show did not share the identity or age of the young man.

One of the paramedics also shared: “He had a picture of his family on his phone, and he’s very young himself. It’s very, very sad.”

Head Paramedic Nick called the death of the man after an hour of CPR (Credit: BBC)

Ambulance viewers heartbroken over the young man’s death

Meanwhile, in the episode, crews were called out to multiple stabbings and one crew was even assaulted at one of the scenes.

One viewer wrote: “Heartbreaking episode. That poor young builder just at work, going about his day earning an honest crust for his young family.”

Another viewer added: “A young man going into cardiac arrest while working and then dying…

“Those paramedics are absolute diamonds.”

A third viewer added: “Watching #Ambulance is the best programme to watch for realising no matter how [bleep] your day is going, someone else is probably having a worse day.

“Don’t take those who matter most for granted.”

Another viewer praised the BBC for showing the episode: “So what if this is a repeat of Ambulance?

“I reckon the BBC has put it on deliberately because of the paramedic strike – and why not?”

All episodes of Ambulance are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

