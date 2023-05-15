Amanda Lamb reveals ’sentimental’ reason she’s desperate for third season of The Saved and Remade Workshop

Amanda Lamb has revealed the ’sentimental’ reason she’s desperate for third season of The Saved and Remade Workshop to be made.

The show returns for a second series tonight (May 15) on Really. And, speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, Amanda has said she really wants it to be recommissioned.

And that’s because she has a very special piece of jewellery she wants to take along to be transformed.

Amanda was thrilled when she landed the show – and is hopeful for series three (Credit: Really)

Amanda Lamb fronts The Saved and Remade Workshop

The former A Place in the Sun favourite is back on our screens with a second series of The Saved and Remade Workshop. However, you can forget any comparisons to The Repair Shop, because Amanda’s team of experts take an item the owner brings in and transform it into something entirely different.

Amanda told ED!: “When I first heard that I got the job I was like, yes. It’s the perfect job for me. We take items that people are really sentimental about but never use, things that people love but they don’t know what to do with.

I’m like, is that a bit of my nan in there?

“We’ve all got them. Whether it’s jewellery that’s been left to us by a grandparent or really crazy things. We have a team of experts – metalworkers, woodworkers, jewellery designers – and they remake the items into something completely different.

“One lady brought in some beautiful rings from her late husband that she didn’t know what to do with so the blacksmith and jewellery designer got together and made an amazing trinket box and they used one of the rings in the lid, so every time she touched it… Of course I cried for the whole episode!” Amanda said.

“I’m really soppy in any case – any song on the radio or a card that the kids write me and I’m in floods. I go in and try and gear myself up by saying I’m not going to cry, I’m not going to cry, then I’d read the story behind the item and the tears flow.”

The Saved and Remade Workshop host Amanda Lamb with expert Velvet Jones (Credit: Really)

The Repair Shop comparisons

Asked how she feels about The Repair Shop comparisons, Amanda told us: “There’s a huge responsibility on the show because people are bringing things in that they’ve had forever that they’ve loved and treasured and we are going to turn it into something completely different, sometimes unrecognisable.

“What’s interesting about The Repair Shop is they repair it, and I adore it, it’s one of my favourite shows. But they keep the item as it is. If you take a painting, they restore the painting. If you bring it to us we’ll turn it into a coffee table [laughs].”

Third series pending… and Amanda’s here for it

Asked about her most precious item or heirloom, Amanda revealed her hopes that the series gets commissioned for season three so that she can take something in to get remade.

“I’ve got a box of jewellery in my cupboard from my late gran. If you look really carefully at it there are still bits of, well… We never really cleaned them so I’m like, is that a bit of my nan in there?” she joked.

“Jewellery is such an emotive thing. I can remember my nan had this garnet ring. She loved it and when she died I got it. I never wear it because it’s not my taste, but jewellery is so sentimental so there’s a lot of pressure on our experts to create something they’ll love.

“Having seen it and seen how they work, if we come back for another series I will probably take my grandmother’s ring in. I never wear it. So I’d love a third series. That would be amazing.”

Season two of The Saved and Remade Workshop, hosted by Amanda Lamb, airs weekly on Really from Monday May 15 at 9pm. It is also available to stream on Discovery+.

Read more: A Place in the Sun host Jasmine Harman suffers ‘four lots of tremendously sad news’

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you’d like to get remade by the experts.