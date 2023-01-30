A Place In The Sun star Jasmine Harman suffers ‘four lots of tremendously sad news’ as fans rally round

A Place In The Sun star Jasmine Harman opened up about her tough week with her fans in her latest Instagram post.

The actress was left devastated as she revealed that she had received “four lots of tremendously sad news” in just one week.

Sharing a black and white photo with her husband on her Instagram, Jasmine thanked her him for sticking by her side, while fans jumped to the comments to offer their support.

Jasmine Harman shared sad news on her Instagram (Credit: Cover Images)

A Place In The Sun star Jasmine Harman suffered ‘four lots of tremendously sad news’

Jasmine took to her Instagram, to reveal that she suffered from four lots of sad news in one week.

She wrote: “Well this week has been an absolute downer. Four lots of tremendously sad news in one week.”

However, she didn’t have to go through this rough week alone.

The presenter went on to thank her husband, Jon Boast, for being her “rock” and sticking by her side during this difficult time.

Jon Boast is a cameraman who met the actress while working on set of A Place In The Sun.

The pair tied the knot back in 2009 and they have two adorable children together, Albion and Joy.

She added: “I am so grateful to have @jboasty_dop by my side to get me through some of the more upsetting stuff. Thank you for always being there for me and for being my rock. Love you xxx. #whenitrainsitpours #grateful #teamboast.”

Although Jasmine didn’t reveal any details about her sad news, fans rushed to her support and shared their love for the actress in her comments.

Four lots of tremendously sad news in one week.

One fan wrote: “Everyone needs a rock at sometime in their life. Glad to hear you’ve got one. X”

Someone else added: “Bless you. So sorry you have had such bad news. Sending a big hug. X”

Another commented: “I’m so sorry to hear this Andes it’s great to have someone who loves you unconditionally to support you and get you through the hard times. Lots of love and hugs to you both Jas xxxx.”

The ‘tremendously sad’ news came after Jasmine’s dog passed way in a tragic accident last year.

Her dog, Jet, had accidentally chocked on a ball whilst out for a walk with a friend.

Taking to her Instagram, she posted a tribute saying: “My heart is broken. A tragic accident and he is taken from us far, far too soon. ”

