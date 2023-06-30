Amanda Holden smiling in front of background
TV

Viewers ‘needing a cold shower’ over Amanda Holden’s new sex show

We'll all be left blushing!

By Réiltín Doherty

Amanda Holden fans admitted that it sounds like they’ll be “needing a cold shower” as the star shared details of her new sex show on Instagram.

Amanda shared that she’s been filming a new show called Sex: A Bonkers History for Sky History which will premiere in September. She’ll host the show alongside TV presenter and historian Dan Jones. Amanda said learning about sex history has been very “eye-opening”.

Amanda Holden smiles at press event
Amanda’s new show has been teased as ‘horrible histories for adults’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Amanda Holden shares details of new ‘sex show’ on Instagram

Amanda described her new show as “Horrible Histories for grown-ups”. She wrote: “Sex: A Bonkers History premieres on Sky @HistoryUK this September! My goodness, I’ve really had my eyes opened but had a real laugh during the filming of this brilliant new series! Believe me when I say our generation knows nothing about sex compared to the debauched antics of our ancestors!”

She added: “I left the brilliant Dan Jones to get his hands dirty whilst I’ve been on the side-lines as a very entertained voyeur! Although perhaps shocking at times, #SexABonkersHistory is a truly fascinating & intellectual insight into our sexual history of the last 2500 years. This is horrible histories for grown-ups.”

Amanda Holden smiles on Britain's Got Talent
Viewers shared their excitement for the BGT judge’s new show (Credit: Youtube)

Viewers think they’ll be needing a cold shower

Amanda’s fans shared their excitement for the show after the BGT judge shared the announcement. One fan wrote: “I’m going to have a cold shower.” Another fan added: “How exciting!” A third follower said: “Bet this will be amazing and funny.”

We laughed, learned and blushed a lot on this one!

Someone else added: “Now that seems interesting, can’t wait! And you look fabulous.” Sky History UK also commented: “We laughed, learned and blushed a lot on this one! Can’t wait for everyone to see the show in September.”

Read more: Amanda Holden unrecognisable as she shows off incredible transformation

YouTube video player

Will you watch Amanda’s new show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Amanda Holden Sky

Trending Articles

Fridge / Heinz Ketchup
“Fridge or cupboard for your ketchup?” Heinz reveals where you really should keep the product
Bradley Walsh composite against Corrie Rovers background and logo (Credit: ITV/YouTube/Compsite: ED!)
Bradley Walsh sparks rumours of Coronation Street return as he reunites with soap legend
Rylan Clark presenting This Morning
Rylan Clark sets the record straight on ‘engagement rumours’ after being ‘congratulated in the street’
Roman Kemp on Loose Women and Lewis Capaldi at Glastonbury
Roman Kemp reveals friend Lewis Capaldi’s words to him about being ‘scared’ after ‘sad’ Glastonbury set
Prince Harry, Kate and Prince William in front of Buckingham Palace
Prince Harry’s selfless ‘sacrifice’ for the sake of William and Kate – meaning Meghan ‘missed out’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looking straight faced
Prince Harry tipped to return to his ‘second home’ – without wife Meghan Markle