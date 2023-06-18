Amanda Holden unrecognisable as she shows off incredible transformation

Amanda Holden has channelled her inner Marilyn Monroe on Instagram – and she’s barely recognisable.

The Britain’s Got Talent star, 52, looked every inch the Hollywood icon after dressing up as Marilyn for a pal’s birthday party.

Her stunning white frock was even wired, meaning she could recreate the moment Marilyn’s skirt blew up in New York in 1954.

TV star Amanda Holden is unrecognisable as Marilyn Monroe (Credit: Instagram)

Amanda Holden on Instagram

Amanda also pulled off her look with the help of a platinum blonde wig and slick of bright red lipstick. She then added a beauty spot to her right cheek, just like the one the late movie star had on her face.

Once the transformation was complete, Amanda recorded a fun TikTok video for fans. The glamorous mum-of-two danced around her garden to I Wanna Be Loved Like You.

The song was famously sung by Marilyn – who tragically died aged just 36 – in the movie Some Like It Hot.

She was joined by Kermit The Frog at the party (Credit: Instagram)

How have fans reacted to Amanda’s Marilyn transformation?

Commenting on Amanda’s TikTok, one follower wrote: “Amanda’s so fabulous! Absolutely incredible dress!”

Another chimed in: “I actually didn’t know this was Amanda Holden!” And a third said: “You’ve so pulled this off!”

Hilariously, Amanda – aka Marilyn – was also snapped alongside Kermit The Frog.

Her hubby Chris Hughes is believed to have been inside the bright green costume as he presented her with an ‘Oscar’.

The star previously vowed ‘not to grow old gracefully’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Amanda couldn’t have picked a better icon to emulate for her friend’s birthday. Like Marilyn, the Heart FM breakfast show host is famed for jaw-dropping beauty and incredible style. She also manages to defy age, but Amanda does admit to having a helping hand with that.

‘I don’t think I look 50’

Earlier this week, she shared a video of herself undergoing a beauty treatment called Emface.

The non-invasive procedure uses a combination of high-intensity facial electrical stimulation and radiofrequency to banish wrinkles, fine lines and tone muscles.

Amanda even joked: “I actually think if I left it on all night, I’d wake up like a 12-year-old!”

Amanda is a judge on Britain’s Got Talent (Credit: ITV)

Years ago, Amanda famously declared that she wouldn’t be ‘growing old gracefully’. She has since thanked her family for ‘good genes’.

Speaking to the Mirror in 2021, Amanda said: “We’ve got big cheeks in our family and good jawlines. So I think as long as that’s all staying like that, I don’t mind.”

She added: “I don’t think I look 50 but I don’t think I look 30.”

