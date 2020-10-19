ITV bosses ‘fuming’ over Amanda Holden and Alison Hammond’s decision to join BBC’s new show

Amanda Holden and Alison Hammon’s decision to join the BBC’s new gameshow has reportedly enraged ITV bosses.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge and the This Morning star were announced last week as regulars on BBC One’s new singing series I Can See Your Voice.

What is Amanda Holden’s new BBC show about?

The aim of the game, hosted by comedian Paddy McGuinness, will be for the judges to try and pick out the one talented singer from a group of otherwise vocally-challenged contestants.

According to reports, a senior source at ITV has admitted that the channel is “extremely annoyed” at the BBC nabbing some of their most popular stars.

It’s thought Amanda signed on to the show over concerns the coronavirus crisis could make BGT auditions impossible next year.

It’s not the first time the Beeb has poached ITV stars. Short-lived dancing series The Greatest Dancer featured Alesha Dixon and Ashley Banjo.

Opening up about the new show, Amanda said: “The masqueraders will have to up their game to fool me!”

Alison, 45, added: “I reckon I’ll be able to spot who can sing or not straight away.”

Will BGT go ahead next year with Amanda Holden?

It’s believed Amanda has grown concerned about the show’s future following delays with the ITV competition’s Christmas Special.

The show halted filming last week after three crew members tested positive for coronavirus.

The affected workers found out their test results days before production was due to begin. Read more: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! could face the axe this year thanks to COVID-19

A spokeswoman for the ITV show confirmed protocols had been followed and “crew members are self-isolating at home”.