The All Creatures Great And Small Christmas special is on tonight, delighting viewers.

The new adaptation of James Herriot’s books became Channel 5’s biggest drama ever earlier this year, and attracted over five million viewers per episode.

Now the Christmas Special is once again transporting fans back to Darrowby in the Yorkshire Dales.

All Creatures Great and Small returned for its Christmas special (Credit: Channel 5)

What is the All Creatures Great And Small Christmas Special about?

All the main cast members – Samuel West, Nicholas Ralph, Rachel Shenton, Anna Madeley and Callum Woodhouse – return for tonight’s festive special.

The episode takes place on Christmas Eve and the day before Helen’s much-anticipated wedding to Hugh.

Everyone gathers to celebrate at the Skeldale Christmas party.

However, James is called away and Helen asks to go with him to get away from all the wedding stress.

But they get trapped in fog in the Dales.

The big question is whether she will get back for the wedding in time.

A second series has already been commissioned (Credit: Channel 5)

When does the second series air?

Channel 5 confirmed at the end of November 2020 that a six-part second series is coming in 2021.

The early part of 2021 sees the series begin production.

The main cast members are all set to return, but there’s no word yet on plot.

With values of community spirit, solidarity and heart-felt compassion, these stories are important ones for us to tell, now more than ever.

Channel 5 said: “In challenging times, this new adaptation gained a special place in the heart of the British public.

“With values of community spirit, solidarity and heart-felt compassion, these stories are important ones for us to tell, now more than ever.

“[We’re] delighted that we will be seeing more of James and his Darrowby family when they return to our screens soon.”

Original author Alf Wright’s children said: “We are very hopeful that series two will be equally uplifting and entertaining, and we are greatly looking forward to seeing it.”

Rachel Shenton plays Helen Alderson in All Creatures Great and Small (Credit: Channel 5)

Who is Rachel Shenton and what have you seen her in before?

Rachel, 33, plays Helen Alderson in the drama.

But the Staffordshire-born actress has also appeared in drama and comedy since the mid-2000s.

After appearing in guest roles in Holby City, Doctors and Waterloo Road, she landed a part in Hollyoaks.

She played wannabe glamour model and WAG, Mitzee Minnever for three years.

Rachel has also appeared in the BBC Two sitcom, White Gold.

Rachel and Chris married in 2018 (Credit: Alucard / SplashNews.com)

Is Rachel Shenton married?

Rachel married actor Craig Overton, who she met on the set of Hollyoaks, in 2018.

She told The Sun: “We got married not that long ago in amongst all the madness.

“It was a very private event, we wanted to keep it private, but I am so happy though.”

Has Rachel Shenton won an Oscar?

Rachel and Chris co-produced the short film The Silent Child in 2017.

It drew on her own experiences as the child of a parent who becomes deaf.

Using sign language throughout, it garnered critical acclaim and won an Academy Award the same year for Best Action Short Film.

The classic series is available to watch (Credit: Channel 5)

Where can you watch the first series of All Creatures Great and Small?

There’s good news for viewers who missed out the first time.

Channel 5’s catch-up service, My5, has the first series in its entirety available to watch.

Furthermore, all episodes are available until 2025, so there’s plenty of time to catch up.

Follow the link here to enjoy.

Where can you watch the original series?

The original series aired on BBC One from 1978 to 1990.

It starred Christopher Timothy, Peter Davison, Robert Hardy, Carol Drinkwater and Lynda Bellingham.

You can watch series four and five of the original on UKTV’s video-on-demand service, UKTV Play.

Series one to three is available to watch on BritBox (subscription needed).

