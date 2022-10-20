Alison Hammond makes heartbreaking confession about grieving for late mum: ‘I was literally floored’

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond has made a heartbreaking confession about grieving for her late mum.

Alison’s mother passed away in 2020, and she has been dealing with her loss ever since.

Yesterday (October 19), Alison appeared on Loose Women where she opened up about how she’s been coping.

“My mum passed away in 2020, it was a shock,” Alison said.

When Her Majesty the Queen passed away last month (September), Alison confessed that it brought up a lot of residual feelings about the death of her beloved mum.

“I thought I had grieved but when the Queen died it all came down on me. It hit me like a thunderbolt and I had to go to the cemetery,” she told ITV viewers.

This Morning star Alison Hammond appeared on Loose Women yesterday (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Alison Hammond on grief

“Literally, for six hours I was just crying. I thought this is it, this is me in my grief and it’s happened two years later,” continued the star.

The This Morning favourite added: “It really surprised me. I was literally floored. Anything anyone said I just started crying because my mum wasn’t there.”

Earlier this year, Alison paid tribute to her late mother on the anniversary of her death.

The presenter took to Instagram to mark two years since her late mother passed away from liver and lung cancer.

Alongside a snap of her mother, she wrote: “Mummy, two years today you left me and the pain has never left my heart.”

Alison Hammond could be in line to present the forthcoming reboot of Big Brother on ITV (Credit: Splashnews)

What else did Alison say on Loose Women?

Meanwhile, Alison also went on to discuss the rumours that she could be set to host the Big Brother revival.

ITV announced earlier this year that it plans to reboot the classic reality series next year.

It will be returning for a slightly shorter run than normal, and auditions recently opened up for prospective housemates.

Alison told the panel: “I never sought out to do This Morning. It was never on my radar to want to present This Morning but it came my way.

“They asked me if I wanted the job and I was like ‘I never really wanted that job but you know what, let me go and try it.’

“Now, it was a bit hard at the beginning but now I absolutely love it, I enjoy doing it. So who knows, if Big Brother came my way, of course, I’d probably say yes.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Alison told the panel that a woman shared something heartbreaking with her this week.

She said that woman came up to her and said she was going to take her own life.

Alison said: “A woman came up to me yesterday, and she said, ‘If it wasn’t for you, I would have done it.’

“She said: ‘You bring so much joy to me, Alison.’

“And it was like, in that moment, I thought, ‘Look how important that is to bring joy to people through the medium of television.'”

