Alison Hammond reveals woman ‘stopped herself from taking own life’ because of This Morning star

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond recalled on Loose Women the moment a fan told her that she had saved her life.

The TV star has become one of the most beloved presenters in the UK.

She’s known for her outrageous sense of humour and infectious laugh.

Alison appeared on Loose Women this week where she shared a heartwarming story.

Speaking on Wednesday (October 19), Alison shared that she feels blessed every day to be able to wake up and “make people happy”.

“I love the medium of it. I love that you can connect to people at home.”

Alison then explained that a woman came up to her this week and said she was going to take her own life the other day”.

Alison added: “A woman came up to me yesterday, and she said, ‘If it wasn’t for you, I would have done it.’

“She said: ‘You bring so much joy to me, Alison.’

“And it was like, in that moment, I thought, ‘Look how important that is to bring joy to people through the medium of television.'”

This Morning star Alison also went on to discuss the rumours that she could be set to host the Big Brother revival.

ITV announced earlier this year that it plans to reboot the classic reality series next year.

Alison told the panel: “I never sought out to do This Morning. It was never on my radar to want to present This Morning but it came my way.

“They asked me if I wanted the job and I was like ‘I never really wanted that job but you know what, let me go and try it.’

“Now, it was a bit hard at the beginning but now I absolutely love it, I enjoy doing it. So who knows, if Big Brother came my way, of course, I’d probably say yes.”

Meanwhile, Alison recently recalled an embarrassing mishap at he NTAs this year.

While presenting This Morning, she recalled: “The funniest moment was – obviously I was up for an award – and I heard ‘Ant and Dec’ being called but I heard ‘Alison’.

“In my head, I heard ‘Alison’.

“So then I reached across to Dermot and said, ‘Did they say Alison?’ and Dermot went, ‘No. They didn’t say Alison.’ I was so shameful. It’s so embarrassing!”

“I wasn’t joking,” added Alison. “I said ‘Did they say Alison babes?’ And you went ‘no’.

“But what a great night! We are truly, truly, the whole team, they all work incredibly hard. We are so grateful for this award.”

Fans had hoped that Alison would take home the gong over Ant & Dec, but sadly that didn’t happen in the end.

It didn’t stop fans from ranting, with one tweeting: “Alison Hammond you were robbed #NTAs.”

