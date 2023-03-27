Alison Hammond to become Holly’s permanent This Morning co-host after ‘natural connection’ amid Phillip’s absence?

Alison Hammond could be Holly Willoughby’s next This Morning co-host, according to a body language expert.

This comes after the presenter stepped in today (March 27) to cover for Phillip Schofield, who was absent.

Announcing the news last week, Alison said: “Guess what, I’m going to be hosting. Monday, 10 o’clock, see you there!” The host currently presents Friday shows of This Morning with Dermot O’Leary.

Alison Hammond to be permanent This Morning co-host with Holly?

Body language expert Darren Stanton has revealed that Alison and Holly display a great rapport that’s needed for co-hosts.

I definitely believe Alison will be the next contender to sit on the most famous couch alongside Holly in the near future.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, Darren said: “It’s clear Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond have a great rapport on screen. With Alison’s recent success, she has always been a natural replacement for Phillip Schofield. She has spent many years on the show, which has enabled her to build strong relationships with her colleagues.

“After analysing the two presenters today, it’s clear the pair share a deep rapport and a genuine friendship. They also displayed moments of reciprocal liking and a shared sense of humour, which are the key ingredients for a dynamic partnership.”

Alison and Holly’s on-screen rapport

He added: “Some of the most humorous moments between presenters on This Morning are when they are overcome by laughter, which is something that often happens between Holly and Phillip. I do believe Holly and Alison have the same relationship, as they aren’t afraid to be silly around each other.

“Alison definitely has the potential to be Holly’s permanent co-host. This is due to the strong synchronisation in their body language, where they are often seen matching and mirroring each other, and sometimes even finishing the other’s sentence.”

Darren went on to say that Holly and Alison’s connection was natural and unscripted.

“For example, Susanna Reid and Ed Balls on Good Morning Britain are yet to display a deep connection on screen. However, Alison and Holly do not have this issue, as their humour is unscripted, natural and authentic,” he said. “I definitely believe Alison will be the next contender to sit on the most famous couch alongside Holly in the near future.”

