Alison Hammond has left a bad taste in fans’ mouths after her new show Alison Hammond: In At The Rich End aired last night.

The This Morning presenter headed to the Riviera to find out how the other half live.

But fans were divided over the show, hitting out over it airing during a cost of living crisis in the UK.

However, other viewers thought it was brilliant and called Alison a ‘breath of fresh air’.

Alison mixed with the rich and famous (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond visits the super-rich

She dressed to impress as she caught up with the super-rich to get a taste of their eye-watering opulence.

It was a one-off special as she travelled across the French Riviera, one of the most expensive places to live on the planet.

Alison was determined to find out what the cost of living is for the people who are never going to be worried about a crisis.

Highlights included her asked Barcardi heiress Lady Monika Barcari whether she’d ever shopped in B&M, and also flirting with Formula One’s David Coulthard!

Alison looked fabulous as she talked to very rich people (Credit: ITV)

Fans think show was ‘tasteless’

But fans hit out at Alison on Twitter branding the show ‘tasteless’ and saying the were ‘switching off’.

“Extremely insensitive timing when endless people in the UK cannot afford to heat or eat,” shared one.

Another raged: “Watching Alison Hammond In At The Rich End. Tasteless in this current economic climate! People going hungry and cold! Fighting for their lives… literally disgusting!”

A third agreed: “So tasteless of ITV to send Alison Hammond to St Tropez to show us how the mega rich live whilst there’s a cost of living crisis happening in the UK.”

“Not your fault but pretty poor taste for this programme to be scheduled at this time. Tone deaf broadcasting. Vacuous. I realise I am probably in the minority but there are people stuggling right now. I realise it’s regarded as escapism and we have a choice so I exercised mine,” said someone else, indicating they had switched off.

Another agreed: “Sorry had to stop watching. I feel it’s totally inappropriate and tone deaf as to the state of the economy. The have nots do not need it rubbing in their face especially at this time of year.”

“With the country in a major cost of living crisis and many people worrying about how they’re going to get through this Christmas, I’m really not sure this is in the best taste! Hardly what you’d describe as feel good TV is it?!” said someone else.

Alison was flirty with David Coulthard (Credit: ITV)

Fans defend Alison Hammond

Some fans loved it, however.

They thought Alison was the perfect host and hit out at people moaning about it.

“Loved it, you’re a breath of fresh air,” said one.

“Absolutely loved it! Proper made us laugh,” agreed another.

A third wrote: “Loved your show tonight! You fitted right in there! Great to see a fellow ‘Brummie’ doing so well. Just love your jollyness/infectious laugh. Well done Bab.”

“LOVED IT. Comments saying it’s tone deaf are pathetic. None of us could never afford that life cost of living crisis or not. I love seeing beautiful expensive things. Just a fantasy about how the other half live. Just turn it off if it’s not your thing,” defended a fourth.

