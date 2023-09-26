Alison Hammond reveals ‘heartwrenching’ moment on Bake Off which reduced her to tears

Alison Hammond revealed the most “heartwrenching” moments on The Great British Bake Off, as she was left in tears.

The telly star opened up to Holly Willoughby and Ben Shephard on This Morning today (September 26) about her new role as co-host with Noel Fielding.

Ahead of tonight’s first Bake Off episode of the new series, she admitted that she got “invested” with the bakers.

She said: “The first thing I was worried about was learning 12 names but within an hour, you just know everybody. You know what they are like, you get invested with the bakers.”

Alison Hammond revealed the pressures of hosting The Great British Bake Off (Credit: ITV/This Morning)

Alison Hammond on Bake Off stint

“You are becoming besties, you find out about their families and how much they’ve invested and then when they go, you don’t even want to say it!” Alison added.

She also said that she had to “pull herself” together as it was too emotional, but realised the “pressure” that came with hosting the show.

Alison said: “It’s heartwrenching, I think there might have been a few tears on my half. I was like ‘pull yourself together Alison’, honestly, it is emotional. It’s an emotional show.”

Alison Hammond spoke to Holly and Ben on This Morning (Credit: This Morning)

The star added: “I’ve never been that nervous since I hosted first with Dermot O’Leary. I was so nervous. I think if you think of the bigger picture, this is a global show, and I don’t want to ruin this.

She continued: “I was really respectful of the brand and I just wanted it to be Bake Off.”

Noel Fielding said she brought “good vibes” to the set

Recently, Alison’s co-host Noel told The Guardian: “I’m loving it. Alison’s bringing such good vibes. While judge Prue Leith added: “The bakers adore her. And it takes the duty of hugging them off us.”

In this year’s series, the contestants will go head-to-head as they battle it out in a bid to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

The Great British Bake Off starts tonight (September 26) on Channel 4 from 8pm.

Read more: Alison Hammond reveals ‘one-stone weight gain’ due to Bake Off

Leave us a comment on the story on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.