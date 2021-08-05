Millionaire Alfie Best is set to star in the new series of ITV show Undercover Big Boss.

The series sees the head honcho of a company go undercover at their own firm to find out what life is really like among the staff.

The self-made millionaire has become one of the richest men in the UK and his story is very inspiring.

So where have you seen him before, and how did he make his money?

Here’s everything you need to know about Alfie Best…

Alfie Best has a net worth of almost £600 million (Credit: YouTube)

Who is Alfie Best and what is his net worth?

Alfie Best was born in a caravan beside the road near Leicester. He was raised in a gypsy community.

He was thrown into the world of work and, at the age of 10, he was selling Tarmac door-to-door with his father.

By the age of 17, he had become a car dealer.

Now 51, Alfie is the chairman of Wyldecrest Parks which is now the largest holiday and residential park company in Europe.

They have over 16,000 residents on 91 sites in the UK, Europe and the US.

Alfie has also made a foray into football too. He’s the owner of East Thurrock United. He bought them when the football club ran into financial trouble during Covid.

He became an author this year to boot, when he released Can Anyone Build a Property Empire? Yes!

Alfie is now worth a whopping £560million. As a result, he’s the 382nd richest person in the UK as of 2020.

He lives in a £6million mansion in Surrey and can count Queen icon Brian May as a neighbour.

Alfie says he experiences a lot of hate online because of his success.

“I do get a lot of backlash on Twitter and I think there is even a Facebook hate page on me,” he told The Sun.

However, despite getting hate, Alfie says he doesn’t take it seriously.

“I’m not going to concern myself about a minority, whose lives are so grey they have nothing else to do but to find fault in other people’s lives.

“Have you noticed how these trolls never post a photo of themselves? It’s always an obscure picture of something else.”

Alfie Best Jr is following in his dad’s footsteps (Credit: YouTube)

Does Alfie Best have a wife and kids?

Alfie is married to his second wife, Emily Bruce.

The couple share two children, Elizabeth Best and Alfie Best Jr.

Read more: Naked Attraction ‘set for First Dates Hotel-style TV spin-off’

Alfie Jr, 24, has previously starred in My Big Fat Gypsy Fortune alongside his dad.

He has almost 100,000 followers on Instagram, and he regularly boasts about his expensive lifestyle on the platform.