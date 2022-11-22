Alex Scott on Strictly: Who was she paired with, does she still dance, are they still friends?

Alex Scott was once on Strictly Come Dancing – although she’s probably best known to the masses for winning football matches and being one of the country’s leading presenters.

Back in 2019, Alex took to the dance floor on the BBC One ballroom show.

The former footballer appeared on Strictly in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews)

Who was Alex Scott partnered with on Strictly?

Over the years, Alex has become a leading force for women in sport.

The former Arsenal and England defender received an MBE for services to football in 2017 and in 2018 was a pundit for the World Cup.

The following year, she swapped out the footy boots for the sequins as she was announced as the latest celeb to join the Strictly Come Dancing line-up for series 17.

She joined the likes of Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley, Drag Race star Michelle Visage, YouTuber Saffron Barker and Emmerdale actor Kevin Fletcher – who won the series.

The World Cup presenter was partnered up with professional dancer Neil Jones during her time on the glitzy show, and the pair got pretty far in the competition too.

They wowed the Strictly audience and judges each week, ultimately reaching the quarter-final and finishing in fifth place.

Is Alex Scott still dancing?

It’s not known if Alex has kept up with her dancing skills and continued to dance following the show.

But we most certainly hope so because it would be a shame for all that fancy footwork to go to waste!

The pair had rumours swirling that they were dating (Credit: ITV)

Alex Scott and Neil Jones’ ‘romance’ rumours

Alex and Neil also dodged the expected romance rumours too while on the BBC competition.

In October 2019, Alex and Neil shut down rumours that there was anything romantic going on between them.

Speaking about their relationship, Alex told Hello!: “I’m single but it’s not like I need to find someone. I like things to happen organically and if someone comes into my life and we get on, then great. It’s not like I need to go searching for it.”

Neil at the time, had split from his wife, fellow Strictly pro Katya Jones, in August.

He added: “There’s nothing on our minds but the show – we don’t have time to think about anything else. I’m single but I haven’t even thought about dating.”

Around the same time, Alex admitted that viewers could see “chemistry” between herself and Neil because they shared a “connection”.

In an interview in 2020, she reiterated the dancing duo are strictly “friends” and nothing else.

Speaking to Stella magazine, Alex revealed: “Straight away we had a connection and people could see there was a chemistry between us.”

Alex and Neil’s friendship since Strictly

Since their time on the show, Alex and Neil have stayed in touch and remained very close friends.

Shortly after her elimination from the competition, Alex appeared on spin-off show It Takes Two where she broke down in tears while reflecting on her time on the show with Neil.

Addressing her pro partner at time, Alex said: “It wasn’t just about me, it was our journey as I knew how special it was for him too. Thank you, you work miracles especially getting me this far!”

Both Alex and Neil also embarked on the show’s nationwide tour at the start of 2020.

Last year, Alex was left blushing by Neil after he paid her a sweet compliment on Instagram in February.

The pro dancer was bowled over by her beauty in a stunning selfie, and wanted to let his pal know, just weeks after he split from his ex Luisa Eusse.

“Beautiful,” he penned alongside an orange heart emoji.

She responded: “Stop it you, make a girl blush.”

Read more: Is Alex Scott gay? Lioness has opened up on former footballer girlfriend

So what do you think of this story? Did you like Alex Scott on Strictly Come Dancing? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.