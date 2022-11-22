Alex Scott has become a huge face on BBC Sports in recent months, and many viewers are wondering if the star is openly gay.

As her star rises, Alex has bagged herself a bevy of fans who are keen to know everything about her.

However, Alex tends to keep her private life private, which makes it difficult for fans who are keen to know more.

Alex Scott has never formerly come out as gay (Credit: Splashnews)

Is Alex Scott gay?

Alex usually remains pretty quiet about her love life.

She has never confirmed her sexuality.

However, she recently confessed that she shared a romantic relationship with fellow Lionesses star Kelly Smith when she was a young player.

They met when they both played for Arsenal in 2005.

She was also linked to Coronation Street actor Sam Robertson a couple of years ago. The pair were seen enjoying a cosy evening together at a restaurant at the time.

While Alex has never publicly confirmed her sexuality, it’s been claimed she is happy to date both men and women.

Alex has previously never spoken about her sexuality and those close to her said she was open to dating both men and women.

A source told The Sun: “Alex dates both men and women and doesn’t label herself as anything.

“This isn’t her big coming out story but was a chapter in her life that she wanted to include in her book because it had such an impact on her.”

Alex shared details of a previous relationship in her new book (Credit: Splashnews)

Is Alex Scott single?

Alex is currently single. However, she is on the lookout for love.

She told The Times recently that she’s finally ready to put her past behind her and find someone to spend her life with

She explained: “I’ve been single for a while now, and I think that’s because I needed to be.

“There were patterns in my relationships that I knew were not healthy.”

“I understand myself more now. Before I always had these walls up because I was trying to protect myself and protect people around me. Now I’m ready to let them all down. I’m ready to be loved.”

Alex spoke openly about her love life for the first time in her new book.

Speaking at the launch of the book, Alex told the Mirror: “I’m writing this book and I want to tell everything. I thought I’d be cheating you all if I didn’t put that in there.

“For me, it’s like that first love story, I fell madly and deeply in love. And yes, there’s that heartbreak and those things, but it’s a huge part of my life and I wouldn’t go back and change that.

“Because that feeling of love and that excitement and what it gives you, it needed to be in there.”

