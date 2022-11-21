Alex Scott, currently in Qatar for the World Cup, has been hailed as a “legend” for her conduct and defiant gesture as the tournament got underway.

Football pundit Alex – who made 140 appearances for the Lionesses – spoke movingly about issues dogging the event as the tournament began yesterday (November 20).

And today the BBC Sport presenter took a stand as several national teams at the World Cup – including England – decided against doing the same.

Predictably, Alex also came in for a deluge of abuse from trolls on Twitter – with some accusing her of “hypocrisy”.

But with individual players – rather than football associations – reportedly threatened with sanctions for wearing One Love armbands, Alex’s show of support will last long in the memory.

A footy legend herself, Alex Scott is currently covering the World Cup from Qatar (Credit: BBC)

Alex Scott in Qatar for the World Cup

Ahead of England’s first game of the tournament today (November 21), Alex was pitchside to preview the match.

She joined fellow broadcaster Kelly Somers to discuss the Three Lions’ game with Iran.

However, while no members of the squad chose to demonstrate their support for LGBTQ+ rights in a country where homosexuality is illegal over bookings fears, Alex did.

She proudly displayed the symbol on her left arm – and received many plaudits from Twitter users for doing so.

Nonetheless, England captain Harry Kane previously stressed: “We’ve made it clear as a team and a staff and organisation that we want to wear the armband.”

England, Wales and other European nations aren’t wearing the OneLove armband. But ex-England international Alex Scott is inside the Khalifa International Stadium. 💻🖥📱 Watch on @BBCiPlayer, listen on @BBCSounds, get more on the @BBCSport app#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/4pMU2albY7 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 21, 2022

How World Cup viewers reacted to Alex Scott

Alex came in for a lot of love on social media for taking the high ground.

“Well done @AlexScott. Can’t believe the lads can’t wear it,” one Twitter user wrote about her.

“Alex shows herself to be a true fighter on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community,” claimed another.

A third person praised her: “Good on you @AlexScott. You’ve made us proud AGAIN!! #Lionesses.”

Alex Scott you legend pic.twitter.com/Tvzei6sh5s — Ali Tweedale (@alitweedale) November 21, 2022

“Takes a woman to show balls. Good on you @AlexScott,” added a fourth.

And a fifth gushed: “Right now, we are all Alex Scott. So proud of you Alex. What a woman.”

So proud of you Alex. What a woman.

However, there were others who went out of their way to find fault with Alex’s position.

One such person lashed out: “Alex Scott – hypocrite. If it matters to her so much abstain from working on the World Cup or shut up.”

Meanwhile someone else claimed the gesture was “ineffective”.

Unsurprisingly, trolls have also had a go at Alex (Credit: BBC)

“Seriously I like Alex but this means nothing,” they claimed.

“Just like taking the knee it means absolutely nothing unless you stand up and say things need to change.

“It’s easy to wear an armband etc it’s less easy to stand up and talk about it.”

