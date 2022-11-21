Alex Scott on Twitter and Instagram: How to follow the former Lioness footballer

Alex Scott has a huge Twitter and Instagram following.

Alex Scott is currently in Qatar as part of the BBC’s World Cup commentary team (Credit: BBC)

Alex Scott on Twitter: How to follow her

The gorgeous Alex is currently out in Qatar as part of the BBC’s World Cup commentary team.

But that’s not the only place you can catch up with her.

She’s also a huge social media fan and tweets to her 403k followers regularly.

Alex also reads the tweets sent to her, and replies – so be careful if you’re thinking of trolling, as this former Lioness quite rightly bites back!

You can follow Alex Scott on Twitter here – @AlexScott.

Me clearly 🤣🤣 https://t.co/nPVP9zC2Mh — Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) October 30, 2022

Is Alex Scott on Instagram? What’s her username?

Alex has a huge Instagram following.

She currently has a huge 1.7 million followers!

Not bad considering she only follows a fraction of that amount of accounts.

Alex often shares pictures from her photoshoots to Instagram, with fans flooding the comments section with positivity.

You can follow Alex Scott on Instagram here – @AlexScott2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Scott MBE (@alexscott2)

Is she on any other social media?

Indeed she is.

You can also follow Alex on TikTok. Her username is @AlexScott.

Alex Scott hosted Children in Need over the weekend (Credit: BBC)

Alex Scott on social media trolling

It might come as a bit of a surprise that Alex is still on social media given the impact trolling on the platforms has had on her.

She previously revealed she turned to alcohol after the comments got so bad.

Alex told Women’s Health: “I was drinking most nights. I would easily go through bottles to try and switch off.

“It was the only thing that could help me sleep or numb everything that was going on around me… it was the death threats, the abuse, all of that.

“I found myself pulling away from everyone around me, not wanting to talk to anyone.”

Alex said turning to booze was “unlike her” and she underwent therapy to help her deal with trolling issues.

She called it her “I can’t take it any more, I need to tell you all what I’m going through moment”.

And Alex said going to therapy was the most “enlightening thing I’ve ever done in my life”.

