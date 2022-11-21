Alex Scott in a pink dress and inset wearing navy
Alex Scott on Twitter and Instagram: How to follow the former Lioness footballer

She's suffered at the hands of trolls online

By Nancy Brown

Alex Scott has a huge Twitter and Instagram following.

So if you’re not one of her 403,000 Twitter followers or her 1.7 million Instagram followers, why not?

You do have a chance to make it up to the lovely Alex, though, by clicking on one of her follow buttons.

Here we tell you where to find her!

Alex Scott smiling wearing bright pink
Alex Scott is currently in Qatar as part of the BBC’s World Cup commentary team (Credit: BBC)

Alex Scott on Twitter: How to follow her

The gorgeous Alex is currently out in Qatar as part of the BBC’s World Cup commentary team.

But that’s not the only place you can catch up with her.

She’s also a huge social media fan and tweets to her 403k followers regularly.

Alex also reads the tweets sent to her, and replies – so be careful if you’re thinking of trolling, as this former Lioness quite rightly bites back!

You can follow Alex Scott on Twitter here – @AlexScott.

Is Alex Scott on Instagram? What’s her username?

Alex has a huge Instagram following.

She currently has a huge 1.7 million followers!

Not bad considering she only follows a fraction of that amount of accounts.

Alex often shares pictures from her photoshoots to Instagram, with fans flooding the comments section with positivity.

You can follow Alex Scott on Instagram here – @AlexScott2.

Is she on any other social media?

Indeed she is.

Drink was the only thing that could help me sleep or numb everything that was going on around me… it was the death threats, the abuse, all of that.

You can also follow Alex on TikTok. Her username is @AlexScott.

Alex Scott sitting on a yellow ball
Alex Scott hosted Children in Need over the weekend (Credit: BBC)

Alex Scott on social media trolling

It might come as a bit of a surprise that Alex is still on social media given the impact trolling on the platforms has had on her.

She previously revealed she turned to alcohol after the comments got so bad.

Alex told Women’s Health: “I was drinking most nights. I would easily go through bottles to try and switch off.

“It was the only thing that could help me sleep or numb everything that was going on around me… it was the death threats, the abuse, all of that.

“I found myself pulling away from everyone around me, not wanting to talk to anyone.”

Alex said turning to booze was “unlike her” and she underwent therapy to help her deal with trolling issues.

She called it her “I can’t take it any more, I need to tell you all what I’m going through moment”.

And Alex said going to therapy was the most “enlightening thing I’ve ever done in my life”.

